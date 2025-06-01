2 Chiefs UDFA WRs Have Chance to Make the Roster
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently told the media that the competition within the Chiefs' wide receiving room ahead of the 2025 campaign is at an all-time high. With the likes of Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and Rashee Rice likely to have big roles, it leaves several youngsters looking for a place.
Of those young wide receivers looking to make their impact known sooner rather than later, two undrafted free agents stand out. Both Elijhah Badger and Mac Dalena were picked up by Kansas City following the 2025 NFL Draft, as they both have nothing to lose and everything to prove.
Badger was recently listed as an undrafted free agent to watch this offseason, as the hopes are high that he'll crack the roster. And following a career season with the Fresno State Bulldogs, in which he collected over 1,000 receiving yards, Dalena shouldn't be a player that gets overlooked either.
Badger was projected to be a sixth-round draft pick, though he fell out of the draft process. His 4.43 40-yard dash was impressive, along with what he was able to do with the Florida Gators last season. Both of which helped his case in landing with the Chiefs.
The Florida product was deemed a good backup with the potential to develop into a starter by NFL analyst Lance Zierlein. Badger also led the team with 806 receiving yards in 39 receptions. With experience of both receiving and returning, this jack of all trades would be very beneficial for Kansas City at some point this season.
When it comes to Dalena, he was already projected as a priority free agent addition, which he turned into. His best game this past season came against the Sacramento State Hornets, where he recorded an outstanding 235 receiving yards in seven receptions, which averages to 33.6 yards per reception.
The two could have intense competition all offseason long, but it wouldn't be surprising to see either of these two become a part of the Chiefs' depth in 2025. Badger signed a three-year, $2,965,000 contract with the Chiefs, including $25,000 guaranteed, and Dalena signed a three-year, $2,975,000 contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, including a $10,000 signing bonus and $210,000 guaranteed.
