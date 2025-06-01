Why the Chiefs' Offense Will Be Improved in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense last season struggled tremendously throughout the whole campaign. The greatness of Patrick Mahomes got them to the Super Bowl, but they couldn't get the job done. The Chiefs did have a lot of injuries on the offensive side, primarily at the wide receiver position, and did not have not running game for most of the season.
But the one problem that didn't help the rest of the offense was the offensive line. No matter what the Chiefs did last season on the offensive line, it did not work. Mahomes was sacked the most in his career last season. If the Chiefs want to have a better result in 2025, it is going to have to start on the offensive side of the ball and with the offensive line.
The Chiefs did address the offensive line this offseason, but now the question becomes if those players can be the answer for the Chiefs next season and give Mahomes way better protection than they did last season. They also have to figure out if they still need to make another move at the wide receiver position before the start of the season.
But some NFL analyst believe that the Chiefs will have an improve offseason next season.
"I like all the things that Patrick Mahomes talked about, but he has to be protected well," said ESPN NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum. "Guys, he was pressured at the six highest rated. Give them a lot of credit, they threw a lot of resources. They signed Jaylon, Moore, and drafted Josh Simmons, who is very talented. If that solidifies protection ... this offense evolves."
"When you think about Xavier Worthy and a healthy Rashee Rice, this is a different offense with Travis Kelce. Plus, they have two runners in Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. Assuming that they can protect Patrick Mahomes, I think this is a different offense and a more explosive one."
The Chiefs' offense can be unstoppable if they can give Mahomes the protection he needs. A lot of eyes will be on the Chiefs' offensive line up to the season opener. The Chiefs' season can be determined by how far they go in the playoffs and by the offensive line.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.