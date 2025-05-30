Speed Kills and the Kansas City Chiefs Know It
"You can't teach speed. Everything else in the game can be taught, but speed is a gift from God," National Football League Hall of Famer Al Davis once said. And many years later, the saying still rings true, and is a large embodiment of what the Kansas City Chiefs possess.
Going into the new season, the Chiefs are getting the likes of Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, and newly drafted wide receiver Jalen Royals' speed to carry the offense. Not to mention the explosiveness from Isiah Pacheco and Brashard Smith at the running back position. And while some may think speed doesn't kill, it is a big part of how the Chiefs get business done.
"We're fast," quarterback Patrick Mahomes told the media when asked about what stands out on offense. "I mean, you talk about Xavier, Rashee, Hollywood, I mean, Thornton. I mean, Royals coming in; we got guys that can roll. And our job is to test the defenses down the field. And we have to get back to doing that if we wanna open up other guys underneath."
"I think Coach Reid's challenged me this offseason to push the ball down the field, let guys have chances to make plays," Mahomes continued. "And then once we get that back to where we want to in our standard that we believe we should have, then we can come back to the underneath stuff."
As Worthy goes into his second season with Kansas City, his speed will be another asset to have on display, especially with no direct timeline for Rice's return. Luckily for the Chiefs, Worthy has confidence in the speed he brings to the game, along with his wide receiving partners in crime
"Tyquan (Thornton) called me out last year, right after the Super Bowl, but I feel like I'm the fastest," Worthy said. "Hollywood, Tyquan, we got a lot of guys out there ready to compete and a lot of guys ready to get the ball deep."
The ability for Mahomes to target his speedy receivers down the field will only benefit the Chiefs as a whole as they look for those big plays on offense. And once they all get back into the groove this offseason, that speed will look to kill once more, beginning in Week 1.
