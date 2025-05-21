3 Players The Chiefs Could Send to Olympics
The 2028 Summer Olympics are still four years away, but the anticipation is only growing with the inclusion of flag football for the first time in the event's history. This signifies the growth and importance of football's impact on a global stage, and the best players in the sport will be competing for the gold.
In all likelihood, Team USA will be loaded with the NFL's best players, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will be 34 by the time the summer games roll around. The Chiefs will have a few players, including Mahomes, who could represent the United States through their specific roles. Let's look at three players that the Chiefs could have represented in 2028.
Patrick Mahomes, QB
This would be a joy to watch as Mahomes should remain the best quarterback in the game by this point in his career. There is always that concern that his physical abilities could diminish, but we've seen Aaron Rodgers continue to play at a high level up until recently. Mahomes will likely be QB1 on Team USA, though Lamar Jackson would make an ample case.
Mahomes is built for flag football and his play represents someone that could dominate the sport in 2028. Getting to see him on the world stage with possibly billions of people watching all over the world would be excellent for the sport's representation.
Xavier Worthy, WR
I'm not certain how the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will set up flag football, but football strategy will be a key factor and that means role players. Xavier Worthy has the ceiling to be a Tyreek Hill-type of player in the NFL and if he does reach that point, he would be a significant weapon for the United States in their passing attack.
Worthy has rare speed that can overwhelm opponents weekly, and we're talking about the best defensive players the sport has to offer. Worthy would be a nightmare for international teams every game, which could make him a popular player during the summer games.
Trent McDuffie, CB
It's unclear where many of these players will be at in 208 with their respective careers. One player that feels like a sure bet to maintain great player for years to come is McDuffie, who is among one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL.
Team USA will want the best back-seven defenders it can get and McDuffie is outstanding in man coverage against opposing wideouts. He could pose a serious challenge for other countries' playmakers looking to find a way to beat press or off-man coverages.
