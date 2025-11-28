3 Positive Fantasy Takeaways from Chiefs' Upset Loss to Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs are in trouble. After having their Thanksgiving spoiled by the Dallas Cowboys, they've moved back to .500 on the 2025 NFL season, with just five games left to play. The good news is that a playoff spot is certainly still in the cards, but their margin for error might be completely dissipated now.



The defense couldn't hold up against the Cowboys' elite attack, featuring Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, and one of the best sets of downfield weapons in the league with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson. KC knew coming into this game that they'd likely need their offense to fire on all cylinders to keep pace with Dallas.



Patrick Mahomes and Co. came out of the gate hot, then was stymied for two quarters, and then got going again, but it was too little, too late. The offense did cut the lead to just three points with three-and-a-half minutes left in the contest, but the Cowboys did what they had to do to kill the clock and get the win. However, none of that really matters in the fantasy world, unless one had the audacity to play the Chiefs' defense against Dallas.



Chiefs' offense fell just short



Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is seen before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

1. Patrick Mahomes



Patrick Mahomes was feeling the heat. Matthew Stafford is coming for the MVP, and Josh Allen had taken the lead for the number one fantasy quarterback this season. The Kansas City Chiefs' gunslinger heard the noise and came out swinging.



This game featured a version of this team that people thought KC would have to deal with all year: an underwhelming defense carried by an explosive offense. Mahomes went for 261 yards on 23-of-34 passing for four touchdowns while also rushing thrice for another 30 yards. That gave him 29.44 points in Week 13. With the Chiefs absolutely pressed up against the wall now, there's a good chance that Mahomes capitalizes on a softer schedule down the stretch and goes nuclear to end the year.



Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball past Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

2. Rashee Rice



If it weren't for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashee Rice would be the number one fantasy receiver in the league since he came off suspension in Week 7. He technically took the lead in total points in that span with an eight-catch, 94-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Cowboys, but that four-point margin probably won't last through Sunday, when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Minnesota Vikings.



Still, Rice has been practically unstoppable this season, with just one game under double-digit full-PPR points so far — a 9.8 in Week 12. If Mahomes is going to heat up in the remainder of the year, Rice will be right there along with him.



Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

3. Xavier Worthy



Xavier Worthy might be back. Maybe not as a weekly starter, but definitely as a high-ceiling FLEX option. In Dallas, he reeled in four catches for 61 yards on six targets and added another 13 yards on two carries. The Chiefs are determined to keep him involved in the offense, and they might be figuring out that he's best off as a RAC, gadget guy instead of a Tyreek Hill replacement on deep bombs. That'll bode well for his fantasy prospects in the remaining games.

To get all of our key fantasy takeaways after each Chiefs game this year, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).