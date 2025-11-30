Evaluating the Returns For Chiefs' Bold Xavier Worthy Move

The Kansas City Chiefs are back at .500 after their recent Thanksgiving loss. Despite putting up 28 points, which is high for them this season, they still weren't able to come out on top in a pivotal game. Their playoff chances are in serious jeopardy, as they're now forced to win every game from here on out if they even want a chance to sneak into the postseason.

However, let's take a trip to the past, before the Chiefs were losing to the Dallas Cowboys , and back just a couple of years. The Chiefs were fresh off a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, and they approached the 2024 NFL draft with a need at wide receiver after losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency.

Has Xavier Been Worthy?

The Chiefs traded up in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft to select Xavier Worthy with the 28th overall pick. They sent the 32nd pick, a third-round pick, and a seventh-round pick to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for the quickest receiver in NFL combine history.

Worthy is now in his second year, and the Chiefs' bold decision to trade up for him has had mixed results. He was their leading receiver in their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, as he gave them a speedster their offense had been missing since the departure of Tyreek Hill.

Worthy entered his sophomore season with expectations that he'd establish a bigger role for himself in their offense, but that came to a screeching halt a couple of plays into the season. Rashee Rice was out with his suspension, and that period of time was crucial for developing his chemistry with Patrick Mahomes .

Since coming back from his injury, his greatest game came against the Baltimore Ravens, who were in a historic funk defensively. He's yet to receive double-digit targets this season, and his highest total receptions in a game is barely six.

Worthy still has plenty of time to carve out a bigger role for himself in their offense, but all he's offered Chiefs Kingdom so far is a couple of exciting plays, but lacking consistency. There's no doubt his game speed is as advertised, but the Chiefs need to find a way to get the ball in his hands that isn't exclusive to bombs down the field.

His biggest play this season came in their loss against the Cowboys, which could be a sign that his production will go up. However, he's on pace to miss the 1,000-yard mark for the second year in a row.

