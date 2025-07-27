Rookie DT Practicing Against Superior Chiefs Offensive Line
Rookie defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott spoke the gospel on Friday at the Kansas City Chiefs' practice when a reporter asked what it was like to go against Creed Humphrey, one of the league's best interior offensive linemen.
“Humphrey is a brick wall,” said Norman-Lott, matter-of-factly. “No, no, I’m not laughing.”
After he regained his composure, he paid a compliment to Humphrey, a player he definitely looks up to and admires.
“I’ll tell you this,” Norman-Lott said. “We had a rep and he was like running the outside zone play. I was trying to move with him, and I was like, ‘Damn,’ like mid rep. I’m like, ‘Damn, this dude — he’s a brick wall.’ He’s solid and he’s a great athlete.”
Norman-Lott learning by going up against the best
Norman-Lott has been going up against Humphrey in practice on some downs. He also went up against Chiefs guard Trey Smith. Norman-Lott said it is "astronomical" to play against the two superstars and that it will only make him a better player.
“These are some of the best guys in this league, so it’s helped me take my level to the next step," Norman-Lott said.
Norman-Lott was asked what he focuses on in practice when he goes up against the two studs and he thought about his answer carefully and was methodical in his delivery.
“Probably just working my second move in pass rush and staying low in the run game,” he said.
Chris Jones has been lending the rookie a helping hand
He also said Chris Jones, his partner on the interior defensive line, has been a tremendous help in holding him to a higher standard. He makes sure he knows his place.
“He’s a great leader. He’s hard on the rookies, and he’s unforgivable with us,” said Norman-Lott, “But that’s only going to make us grow.”
Norman-Lott has been working a lot with the first-team defense and is looking to earn one of the defensive tackle positions on Sundays. He considers it an honor that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo gives him reps with the first team.
“I just got to use them the right way,” he said. “I’m working on not messing up and just playing hard.”
Norman-Lott knows he is not a freshman, but he is a rookie. This is not college, it is the National Football League. He said the urgency is different in the NFL than it is in college. He is ready for the challenge.
“This is a job now. These guys’ jobs, my job is all on the line, so it’s a different tempo and intensity with it.”
Norman-Lott said he is solidly focused on making the most of every repetition. Further, If he’s not in meetings or on the field, he will either be sleeping or studying.
“There’s no more time for nothing else.”
Be sure to check us out on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @ScottSalomonNFL to never miss another Chiefs news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.