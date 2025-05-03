Which Chiefs Rookie Will Make the Biggest Impact in Year 1?
The Kansas City Chiefs had seven different picks during the NFL Draft last Thursday, spanning from a first-round selection down to a valuable addition in the seventh round. Some were drafted from their production at the collegiate level, and some were drafted purely based on their elite athleticism and potential. That being said, which of the new Chiefs will make their presence felt the most during the 2025 NFL season?
There are many guys that could end up being starters by the end of the year, but really only two names come to mind:
Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
This is the obvious choice. Drafted in the first round (No. 32 overall), Simmons comes into Kansas City with one task: protect Patrick Mahomes at all costs. Super Bowl LIX showed players and fans around the league that if you want to stop the Chiefs' offense, you don't let Mahomes throw the ball. The Philadelphia Eagles were relentless and continuously blitzed the offensive line on practically every play. As such, the front crumbled, and Mahomes was left with no escape, a familiar sight to the 2020 championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If Simmons does what he was drafted to do, the Chiefs' season will change immensely. You might not see anything on the stat sheet, but his presence will surely be felt. The offense will flow smoother, Mahomes will make more of his magical throws, and the Chiefs will play better.
Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
As the second pick by the Chiefs in the draft (round 2, No. 63 overall), Norman-Lott was most likely drafted to help replace Tershawn Wharton. With a depleted defensive line after Wharton's departure, the Chiefs needed a playmaker to fill the role. Norman-Lott was the perfect selection.
While the Chiefs still have a good mix of interior pass rushers like Chris Jones, Jerry Tillery, and Mike Pennel Jr., there will be a chance for Norman-Lott to get his reps in and earn a bigger role as the season progresses.
The Chiefs should lean on both Simmons and Norman-Lott the most out of their rookie class, as I believe they have the greatest chance to make an immediate impact for the franchise.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.