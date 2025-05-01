Chiefs Second-Round Pick Viewed With Immediate Upside
The Kansas City Chiefs not only successfully added seven new draftees to their franchise through the 2025 NFL Draft, but they also added immediate impact players. Following the disheartening end to the 2024 campaign, Kansas City is hopeful that its newest players will be immediate difference makers.
From the first round to the seventh, the Chiefs added depth all around the board. Starting off with Josh Simmons and ending with Brashard Smith, the Chiefs look to be a force to be reckoned with once more, going into the new campaign.
One player that the Chiefs selected who has been flying under the radar compared to the other draft picks is the franchise's second round draftee, defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott. Norman-Lott was projected to go in the later rounds, but the Chiefs' front office sees something in him to be a big part of the crew in his rookie campaign.
According to Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick, Norman-Lott could be exactly what the Chiefs are hoping he would be, as Flick sees the franchise's second round pick as a player who could have an opportunity early into the season to aid Kansas City to success.
"Norman-Lott was one of the best interior pass rushers in the 2025 class, and should have several advantageous matchups playing next to six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones. Norman-Lott is explosive and has powerful, active hands and a nonstop motor. It’s difficult for rookie defensive linemen to find success rushing the passer, but Norman-Lott has the tools and depth chart opportunity to do it," Flick wrote.
Playing next to Jones should immensely improve Norman-Lott's game, as he has been one of the biggest contributors to the Chiefs defense since donning the uniform. Norman-Lott isn't inexperieced in his own right either, having success at the collegiate level.
Last season with the Tennessee Volunteers, the newest Chiefs defender totaled 18 combined tackles and four quarterback sacks. In his playing time with the Volunteers (between 2023-24), Norman-Lott achieved 44 total tackles and 9.5 quarterback sacks.
If the Chiefs do end up needing Norman-Lott more in his first season compared to the other draftees, it will be interesting to see if he can translate his collegiate success into the pros.
