Real Reason Why Patrick Mahomes is Still a Top QB in the NFL
In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down why the preseason thoughts on Patrick Mahomes not being a top-three quarterback in the NFL have been proven to be silly.
Below is head coach Andy Reid's Oct 20, 2025 media availability recapping Week 7 and looking on to the Washington Commanders in Week 8.
Q: How important is it to have a guy like Kareem Hunt on short yardage situations?
REID: “All our running backs ran hard yesterday, all three of them. Kareem (Hunt) has got a real knack for that (short yardage situations). He’s got great vision, and he’s always been good at that part of it. Having him back there is a – that’s a great thing. Having him on our roster is a great thing because he brings this veteran leadership, a confidence to that group, which I appreciate. He’s seen a lot of things and been through a lot of things and does a great job of handling himself.”
Q: What did you see from Patrick Mahomes after watching film?
REID: “You saw him (Patrick Mahomes) execute all the phases in the offense. We have different categories there, whether it’s play pass movements, whether it’s three-step drop, five step drop concepts and then all the screen game that goes with that. We do a variety of screens. I liked the way he handled that. His checks were good at the line of scrimmage when he had to put a little Hollywood (acting) into things, he did good with that and some of the tricky stuff. I thought he handled everything real well.”
Q: What are you seeing from Brashard Smith’s progression?
REID: “I think (Offensive Coordinator) Matt’s (Nagy) done a nice job along with (Running Backs Coach)
Todd (Pinkston) and (Assistant Running Backs Coach) Mark (DeLeone) of just bringing him (Brashard
Smith) along. He had, I want to say, 14 touches yesterday or so and did a nice job of that. He’s catching the ball well, and I like where he’s at now. He’s in a good frame of mind and he’s picking things up. So, we just keep coming with him.”
