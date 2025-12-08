Why Mahomes Refuses to Blame Chiefs Targets for Crushing Drops

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Some said there were six. Others said seven, and another observer claimed there were nine.

Regardless of what the film will show, the number of Chiefs dropped passes in a 20-10 loss to Houston conspired to all but extinguish their string of 10 consecutive playoff berths.

“Listen, these are great players,” Andy Reid said after the game, refusing to blame any of them. “We got to make sure we catch the ball. They know that, and they're trying. It’s not lack of effort there. They all went through their hands, and it happens. Those guys are great players.”

Those great players, normally sure handed, collectively made grave mistakes. It started on the first drive, when tight end Noah Gray couldn’t secure a third-and-2 offering to start the game with a three-and-out.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) and Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrate after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

From start to finish

And it continued late in the fourth quarter, when Travis Kelce dropped consecutive passes to begin a last-gasp drive, the second of which bounced off his hands and into the arms of linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. After the game, Mahomes said he didn’t have to say anything to a dejected Kelce.

“He's a champion for a reason,” the quarterback said. “He knows what it takes, and he's made that play 99 percent of the time. And I got to give him a better chance with a ball maybe more on his body. So, I'll never question that.”

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts to dropping a pass in front of Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (25) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

He didn’t question Rashee Rice, either. The wide receiver, who entered leading the league in yards after the catch since he returned to the lineup in Week 7, dropped a crushing fourth-down pass in the fourth quarter. With the Chiefs trailing 17-10, the drop allowed Houston to drive for a field goal to put the game out of reach.

“I'm gonna go to those guys in big moments,” said Mahomes, who endured a second-half stretch of 10 consecutive passes that were either incomplete or intercepted. “Those guys have made plays in Super Bowls. They've made plays in AFC championship games.

“So, obviously, it didn't go our way today. I had a lot to do with that myself. And so, regardless of what happens the rest of this season, we'll give everything we have every snap and give ourselves the best chance to go out there and make a run.”

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball past Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Just before halftime

Gray dropped another pass late in the second quarter. That, followed by a Houston sack, forced the Chiefs to settle for a field goal to get on the board. But Harrison Butker’s kick hit the upright, snapping his string of 12 consecutive field goals. Houston took a 10-0 lead into the locker room.

Another drop was equally devastating, this one by running back Kareem Hunt in the third quarter. Facing third-and-2 from the Houston 18-yard line, Mahomes found a wide-open Hunt in the left flat.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) makes a field goal from the hold of Kansas City Chiefs punter Matt Araiza (14) during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Instead of potentially scoring a touchdown and taking their first lead, the Chiefs had to settle for another Butker field-goal attempt. The kicker barely made it to knot the game at 10.

Even the defense wasn’t immune, dropping a ninth interception this season. Early in the second quarter, Mike Edwards couldn’t corral a tipped pass and the Texans drove to score the game’s first touchdown, taking a 10-0 lead.

