Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Takes Big Hit Heading into Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a good performance in Week 1. They fell short in their season opener and now will come home and need a win to avoid falling 0-2 in the season. The Chiefs will be facing another tough opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles.
This will be the Super Bowl rematch from last season. Everyone is going to have eyes on this game. Everyone is going to have eyes on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his offense.
Will this game show the same problems the Chiefs had in the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles? Or will the Chiefs show that they fixed them and can have a chance to win this game on Sunday?
The Chiefs are going to be motivated to win this game because they know what the Eagles did to them that ended their season. It is going to be a good one. And with a lot of people questioning if Mahomes is still the best quarterback in the NFL after one week, this is a game he can win.
Is Mahomes Still the Best QB in the NFL?
On ESPN's sports show "First Take" they asked the question if Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has overtaken Mahomes as the best quarterback in the NFL.
"I do not blame people for feeling that way because the brother is a superstar in this league. There is no question about it," said Stephen A. Smith. "But although I thought I felt a little bit different about it this morning, as I am sitting here this morning, I am not ready to give him that. And the reason why is that I have to pay attention to head-to-head competition. Not just what you are doing."
"His [Allen] record in the postseason is 5-4. Patrick Mahomes is 17-4 in the playoffs ... Mahomes passer rating in the postseason is the highest in NFL history. You look at him against Josh Allen, he is 2-0 against Josh Allen in the playoffs ... When you look at what Patrick Mahomes does, that speaks in and of itself. But then, when you look at what Patrick Mahomes has done going up head-to-head against him, it is what it is."
