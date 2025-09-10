Arrowhead Report

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Takes Big Hit Heading into Week 2

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have a tough Week 2 matchup. In that game he will face other good quarterback. Mahomes will have to show he is still the best.

Michael Canelo

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters via Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a good performance in Week 1. They fell short in their season opener and now will come home and need a win to avoid falling 0-2 in the season. The Chiefs will be facing another tough opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles.

This will be the Super Bowl rematch from last season. Everyone is going to have eyes on this game. Everyone is going to have eyes on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his offense.

Will this game show the same problems the Chiefs had in the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles? Or will the Chiefs show that they fixed them and can have a chance to win this game on Sunday?

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks off the field after losing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are going to be motivated to win this game because they know what the Eagles did to them that ended their season. It is going to be a good one. And with a lot of people questioning if Mahomes is still the best quarterback in the NFL after one week, this is a game he can win.

Is Mahomes Still the Best QB in the NFL?

On ESPN's sports show "First Take" they asked the question if Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has overtaken Mahomes as the best quarterback in the NFL.

Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I do not blame people for feeling that way because the brother is a superstar in this league. There is no question about it," said Stephen A. Smith. "But although I thought I felt a little bit different about it this morning, as I am sitting here this morning, I am not ready to give him that. And the reason why is that I have to pay attention to head-to-head competition. Not just what you are doing."

"His [Allen] record in the postseason is 5-4. Patrick Mahomes is 17-4 in the playoffs ... Mahomes passer rating in the postseason is the highest in NFL history. You look at him against Josh Allen, he is 2-0 against Josh Allen in the playoffs ... When you look at what Patrick Mahomes does, that speaks in and of itself. But then, when you look at what Patrick Mahomes has done going up head-to-head against him, it is what it is."

