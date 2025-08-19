Chiefs' Right Side of the Offensive Line's Outlook
The Kansas City Chiefs' biggest concern this offseason has been the offensive line. That has been their biggest weakness for the last couple of seasons. We saw last season how bad it was. The Chiefs are going into a season where they want to get back to the Super Bowl and have a different outcome this team around.
The Chiefs want to make sure they are doing everything to improve their team before the season and put their players in the best position to be successful.
On the offensive line, everyone has been talking about and worried about the left side. That has been the talk.
But people are forgetting about the right side of the line and how bad that has been for the Chiefs' offense as well. The Chiefs are going to have to make some tough decisions in the upcoming days and weeks. They want to make sure they have the right roster in place, and that means the right side of the offensive line has to be intact with the best starters possible.
Chiefs Right Side of the Offensive Line
Right now, the Chiefs have Jawaan Taylor slated in at the right tackle position. That has been a struggle for the team as well. Taylor has shown that there has been improvement, and he can have a better year in 2025. The Chiefs have Trey Smith at the right guard position, and that has been good for them to see that he has been dominant still. Free agent signee this offseason, Jaylon Moore, is currently slated as the backup right tackle.
The offensive line now has to make the chemistry work. They have looked good in training camp and the preseason. If they can translate that to the regular season, the Chiefs will be an improved offense.
"Patrick Mahomes has been a blowout in two Super Bowls. Not because they unraveled," said Colin Cowherd on The Herd. "Because the offensive line, which is getting rebuilt for a third time, let him down"
If the Chiefs want to have a much better and explosive offense, the whole offensive line as a unit has to be functional and have good chemistry. That has to start from the beginning of the season as it will carry on till the end.
