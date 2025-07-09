Chiefs' Mahomes Looking to Bounce Back from Super Bowl Loss
One thing that will stay in the minds of all the Chiefs players from last season was the loss they suffered in Super Bowl LIX. One player who is looking to get back there and win it this time is quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He has been thinking about that all offseason long and is going to do whatever it takes to get his team back in a position to win it all again.
Mahomes has been one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League since taking over as the starter for the Chiefs. After future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady retired, Mahomes has been the best quarterback in the game. Mahomes has gotten the Chiefs to five Super Bowls and has won three of them.
At his worst, the two-time NFL MVP has gotten the Chiefs to at least the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl loss that saw them get handled by the Philadelphia Eagles. Next season, the Chiefs will look to get back to the big game and win another Super Bowl under Mahomes.
"I am honestly just ready to play football," said Mahomes on Up and Adams. "Whenever you lose, you kind of have this taste in your mouth that you want to get out there and get revenge that or whatever you want to say. But at the same time, I feel like I had to sit back and listen to people talk and talk, and I am just like, let's just play football. And handle it all out there."
"I do not really want to talk about it. I want to go out there and show who we are as the Kansas City Chiefs."
There has been a lot of talk around the league that the Chiefs will take a major step back next season. And some do not even have the Chiefs winning their division. But that is why Mahomes and the rest of the team want to get out there and show that the Chiefs are still here and that they are coming back better than they were last season.
One thing that the Chiefs do well is bounce back after having a disappointing season under head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes.
