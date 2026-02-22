How the Chiefs Are Gearing Up for Next Season

It's fair to say the Kansas City Chiefs were one of the most disappointing NFL teams of the 2025 season. They were already coming off a poor Super Bowl performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, and that putrid play continued all season long.

Only winning six games with arguably the best quarterback in the league is unacceptable for a team that's seen so much success this past decade. Their reliance on Patrick Mahomes ' greatness led them to this point, and they took a step back because of it. What moves have the Chiefs been making in preparation to bounce back in 2026?

Putting the Team First

The Kansas City Chiefs restructured Patrick Mahomes’ contract this week, lowering his salary cap number from $78.2 to $34.65 million for the upcoming season and creating $43.56 million in salary cap space, as @Jason_OTC reported. pic.twitter.com/2MShU1GAmq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2026

The great Tom Brady said that one of the keys to the sustained success of the New England Patriots was that he was so keen on putting the team first. Consistently throughout his career, he was never the highest-paid quarterback in the league, despite having the resume to easily be one.

Mahomes is chasing Brady's shadow, and he's taken a page out of his book and helped out his team in a big way. The Chiefs had the least amount of cap space of any team before they restructured Mahomes' contract. They're still in the negatives, but their outlook is much brighter now, facing an offseason where they will have multiple key players hit free agency.

That isn't the only move that invokes confidence in me that the Chiefs will be back atop their throne next season. A pessimistic fan will tell you that reuniting with Eric Bieniemy is a desperate attempt to get back to the success they had previously. I will tell you that continuity is such an underrated aspect in the NFL, and bringing him back in such a critical offseason is a very calculated move on Andy Reid's behalf.

While Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense weren't their biggest problem last season, his production has been declining ever since Bieniemy left. Their passing game wasn't particularly impressive in 2025, and it oftentimes felt like their offense fell entirely on the shoulders of Mahomes and his playmaking skills outside of structure. It also impacted Mahomes' play, with him starting to ditch clean pockets early and scramble around to get his receivers some separation.

Ultimately, the success of the Chiefs falls on whether Mahomes' injury doesn't hinder him too much. They're making the right moves to bolster their roster and coaching staff, but if he isn't up to speed, the Chiefs' dynasty as we know it may be over.

