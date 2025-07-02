Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Trainer Fires Back About GOAT Conversation
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League since taking over as the starter for the Chiefs. After future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady retired, Mahomes has been the best quarterback in the game. Mahomes has gotten the Chiefs to five Super Bowls and has won three of them.
At his worst, the two-time NFL MVP has gotten the Chiefs to at least the AFC Championship game. The Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl loss that saw them get handled by the Philadelphia Eagles. Next season, the Chiefs will look to get back to the big game and win another Super Bowl under Mahomes.
Over the years, Mahomes has been adding to his resume, and the quarterback play we have seen from Mahomes has been great. Some of the plays he has made over the years have been something you only see from video games. Mahomes, at times, leaves the fans in shock because of his playmaking ability. And heading into the 2025 NFL season, Mahomes is the top quarterback in the league.
Last week, former NFL quarterback Ben Roethlisberger sparked an interesting debate when he said he would take a prime Aaron Rodgers at the quarterback position over a prime Patrick Mahomes. That got a lot of people talking about who the best talent at quarterback is. Many people got talking about these quarterbacks over the last week.
But Mahomes's trainer has now fired back at Roethlisberger.
"Mahomes’ trainer Bobby Stroupe apparently caught wind of Roethlisberger’s comment and didn’t seem upset by Rodgers being ranked over Mahomes. But Roethlisberger saying Mahomes, who is 29 years old, is starting to enter out of his prime did get Stroupe’s goat," said Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star.
Now, Mahomes still has a lot of football ahead in his career. The Chiefs will look to help Mahomes out and win more Super Bowls with him as their quarterback. And when it is all said and done, Mahomes can go down as the greatest of all time.
