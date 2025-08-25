Why the Chiefs Were Huge Preseason Winners
All offseason long, there has been a lot of talk about the Kansas City Chiefs. It has not been good. A lot of people around the league think that the Chiefs are going to take a step back and not have the same success they have been having in recent years. Yes, the Chiefs did not play their best football last season, but they still got to the big game. It was a bad loss in the Super Bowl, but they got better this offseason, and they showed it in the preseason.
The Chiefs had a strong preseason in all three games that they played. The Chiefs starting offense played in all three games, and it looked better than it was in the last couple of seasons. It looked like it was in mid-season form. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had it all under control, and he looked like his MVP self. Now that could change a lot of people's minds as the NFL is set to kick off its new season soon.
Nate Davis of USA Today named the Chiefs one of the winners of the preseason. And after the performance they had in all three games, how could you not say they got better in the offseason?
Kansas City Chiefs Preseason
As head coach Andy Reid has been historically inclined to do, he played his starters extensively this month. And they generally looked pretty good, the first teamers shining Friday night against the Bears while scoring 17 points on their first three possessions. “This is a little step but it’s a step in the right direction,” said QB Patrick Mahomes, who was not sacked in August behind his reconfigured offensive line.
The preseason was important for the Chiefs to see that chemistry that they have been building in training camp come to life on the field against an opponent. The Chiefs will now look to take that momentum into the regular season. They want to be dominant on the offense side of the ball once again, and if they get that same play from their offense, it is going to look like the Chiefs offense of old that was taking the league by storm.
