Why Mahomes Is Content to Leave Olympics to ‘Younger Guys’
Michael Jordan won six NBA titles and two Olympic gold medals. But give Patrick Mahomes three more Super Bowl victories, and he seems inclined to leave the Olympics to the next generation.
Hard to believe Mahomes and the phrase next generation are now in the same sentence, especially since he looks younger with his new haircut. But the two-time NFL MVP turns 30 in September, and when the Olympics arrive in 2028, he’ll be close to 33.
“I'll probably leave that to the younger guys,” Mahomes told reporters in Kansas City on Thursday following the Chiefs’ third organized team activity session. “I'll be a little older by the time that comes around.”
“First, I’m going to be in my 30s at that point and then it’s a lot of scrambling at the QB position. It’s not just sitting there throwing. And then, I’m sure more of the athletic quarterbacks might get out there. I could be a coach. You get a gold medal for being a coach? Maybe I could be a consultant for the team.”
Why not? He already serves as a limited owner for several professional franchises. Besides, current Team USA flag football quarterback Darrell Doucette is on the record as believing he’s a better flag quarterback than Mahomes.
“If those guys come in and ball out,” Doucette told Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post, “and they're better than us, hats off to them. Go win that gold medal for our country. The flag guys deserve their opportunity. That's all we want. We felt like we worked hard to get the sport to where it's at.”
Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson could also be candidates to take snaps from center. And how about a 40-year-old Matthew Stafford?
“You talking about coaching or what?” Stafford told reporters in Los Angeles Thursday, smiling. “Sure. I mean, nobody's going to want me to, but sure. Would be fun. Or coach.”
Whether Stafford or Mahomes call plays, and which players make the final roster, will be decided by USA Football, Commissioner Roger Goodell said last week. And to ensure Doucette and his non-NFL teammates get equal opportunity to make the historic roster, Bill Barnwell had a feasible idea that also could work as a new look at the Pro Bowl Games.
For now, though, Mahomes is content to focus on the 2025 Chiefs, not Team USA in 2028.
