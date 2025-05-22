Mahomes Shares Heartbreak Over Loss of Former Sporting KC Player
Owners of professional sports franchises are different than CEOs of mainstream corporations. They usually share personal connections with their employees. Patrick Mahomes isn’t just one of the NFL’s best players; he also has ownership interests in multiple Kansas City franchises, and this week said he’s praying for the family and friends of one of those athletes.
Former Sporting Kansas City player Gadi Kinda has passed away at age 31 after a complex battle with an undisclosed illness that hospitalized him. He last played in a match for Maccabi Haifa FC, the Israeli team he joined after leaving Kansas City, on March 29.
A midfielder for Sporting KC, Kinda scored 14 goals over his 64 Major League Soccer matches with the club. MLS released a statement following his death.
“During his four seasons with Kansas City from 2020-2023, Gadi was a fan favorite for his outstanding play on the field, his passion for the sport, and his spirit of kindness and his generosity to everyone around him,” MLS said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Gadi's family, friends, fans, and everyone with Sporting Kansas City.”
Born in Ethiopia, he moved to Israel at age 3. Maccabi Haifa FC also released an emotional statement, announcing the devastating news.
“Our goat is gone,” the club said in Hebrew, with a broken-heart emoji. “Maccabi Haifa Football Club mourns the death of the team's player, Gadi Raphael Kinda, who passed away at the age of 31. The Maccabi Haifa family hugs the Kinda family and prays that they will not know any more sorrow. May his memory be blessed.”
Two weeks ago, Maccabi Haifa shared some painful details with regard to Kinda’s condition.
“The player is hospitalized and undergoing a series of comprehensive tests,” the club shared in a statement. “The club and the medical team are accompanying the player and his family and providing them with the full support they need.”
Unfortunately, the Chiefs have experienced their close-to-home tragedies several times. One of their greatest players, Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas, sadly passed away at 33 after a 2000 car accident and subsequent pulmonary embolism.
In addition to his minority interest in Sporting KC, Mahomes is also a limited partner in the ownership of the Kansas City Royals (Major League Baseball) and has joined his wife, Brittany, with ownership in the Kansas City Current (National Women’s Soccer League).
Other reported Mahomes investments include the Alpine racing team in Formula One and a new professional pickleball franchise in Miami. He’s also expressed interest in supporting a WNBA expansion team in Kansas City.
