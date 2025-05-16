Analysts' Bold Claim Surrounding the Chiefs in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have become one of the most well-known franchises across the entire sports world. Being seen as the reigning dynasty in the National Football League, each other franchise wants to take the Chiefs down any chance they get.
With the 2025 NFL schedule now officially released, the Chiefs have all their opponents set as they begin to prepare even more this offseason. With the Chiefs' rookie minicamp come and gone, the next thing the NFL world can look forward to is the training camp for their favorite franchise.
The Chiefs have a packed schedule filled with 2024 NFL playoff franchises and a mixture of franchises looking to make a statement by taking down the Chiefs. However, one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Chiefs going into the new season is how they can fare before playing on Thanksgiving.
Kansas City will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving this season. With Dallas being named "America's Team" several years ago, they haven't lived up to the name much recently. With the Chiefs' popularity increasing, they are on the verge of taking that title away from the Cowboys.
So much so that analyst Nick Wright of First Things First sees the Chiefs in that regard already, even before facing off against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
"If 'America's Team' means the team that is the most popular, the team that draws the most eyeballs, the team that is the most discussed, and plays in big games, which is how the Cowboys got the moniker to begin with, then yeah they (Chiefs) are," Wright said.
"I think they have replaced the Dallas Cowboys as America's Team, in a way that the Patriots didn't. I didn't feel like the Patriots were ever beloved outside of New England... I think the Chiefs are. In almost every city in America, they're the second or third favorite team of that city compared to that city's local team."
Wright brought up the Patriots in agreement that they are the most successful franchise since the turn of the century, but when it comes to the current popularity, skill, and market, the Chiefs invoke a ton of emotion from fans all across the country. Thus, propelling them into the conversation to be America's new team.
