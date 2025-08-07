Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is All About Improvement
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into the 2025 season with a huge chip on their shoulders. Trying to come back from their devastating Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It won't be easy, but it's all the players can think about.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't taking the foot off the pedal, but he knows his team isn't where it should be.
“There's stuff we've got to get better at,” Mahomes told Jarrett Bell of USA Today. “Especially myself. There’s plays on the football field that I didn’t make last year, that I’ve made in previous years. At the end of the day, I’m going to do whatever it takes to win, whether that’s passing for a lot of yards, not passing for a lot of yards."
"But I think if I play better, that’s going to make it better for the team. So, I’ve got to be better at executing whenever the shots are there, making those throws. Because that’s going to alleviate pressure on our defense and make them play more free and make the team play more free.”
The sting of a loss will only motivate Mahomes to play better, as he wants to prove to everybody that he's still the top dog. So what's his approach?
“It just gives you a little extra in some of the workouts and those film sessions, to try to find the little things to get even better,” Mahomes said. “You try to do that when you have success, but at the same time when you have success you can sometimes be complacent. Obviously, you don’t want to lose the game, but it can give you a little bit more motivation to be even better.”
Aside from the Eagles, Kansas City may have yet another source of motivation for next season. The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers are right on their heels, and analysts like Phil Simms have even predicted the Chiefs will lose the AFC West title to Denver.
This is a make-or-break season for the Chiefs. With Mahomes entering his 9th season in the league, the year he turns 30, he needs to assert his dominance as the top QB in the league.
