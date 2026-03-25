Patrick Mahomes Hints at Week 1 Return With Social Media Post
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The Kansas City Chiefs endured a disappointing season, finishing 6-11 and missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.
During the dismal 2025 campaign, quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers, which ultimately sealed the Chiefs' fate.
The timing of the injury does not bode well for a player to return by the opening game of the season, but the 30-year-old quarterback is not treating this situation with that predetermined mindset.
- “I mean, obviously, I think the long term, I want to be ready for Week 1. The doctor said that I could be, but I can't predict what's going to happen throughout the process," Mahomes said in January. "But that's my goal. And so, I'll try to prepare myself to be ready to play in that Week 1 and have no restrictions. You want to be out there healthy and giving us the best chance to win.”
Instead, Mahomes has been vigorously attacking the rehab process, and his latest social media post indicates he may be ahead of schedule.
What This Means for the Chiefs
Obviously, this is not the end-all, be-all, but the fact that the three-time Super Bowl MVP is throwing and moving around with that much fluidity is an encouraging sign that a Week 1 return may be realistic. It has been three months since Mahomes suffered the serious knee injury, highlighting how fast he has progressed in the recovery process.
Now, the organization and Mahomes need to continue taking a careful approach with this entire situation and not push the envelope. This is a great sign, but it is much different when 300-pound defensive linemen are diving at your legs in live-game action.
It is only March, so this is a great sign that even if Mahomes is not back on the field by the opening week, he appears on track to be ready by some point early in the season. It's been 100 days since his surgery, so to see him throwing the ball already is an amazing sign for their future success.
Long-Term Health Over Availability Right Away
Nonetheless, the Chiefs need to focus on the big picture with their franchise quarterback, who has uplifted an organization to dynastic heights ever since taking over as the starter in 2018.
The last thing anyone wants to see is Mahomes rush back and re-aggravate or irritate his knee to the point where he could miss substantial time. With that being said, Wednesday's social media post is a welcoming sight for Chiefs fans, who have been worried about what the team could look like in 2026.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.