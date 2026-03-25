Patrick Mahomes Hints at Week 1 Return With Social Media Post

The Kansas City Chiefs endured a disappointing season, finishing 6-11 and missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

During the dismal 2025 campaign, quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers, which ultimately sealed the Chiefs' fate.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The timing of the injury does not bode well for a player to return by the opening game of the season, but the 30-year-old quarterback is not treating this situation with that predetermined mindset.

“I mean, obviously, I think the long term, I want to be ready for Week 1. The doctor said that I could be, but I can't predict what's going to happen throughout the process," Mahomes said in January. "But that's my goal. And so, I'll try to prepare myself to be ready to play in that Week 1 and have no restrictions. You want to be out there healthy and giving us the best chance to win.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Instead, Mahomes has been vigorously attacking the rehab process, and his latest social media post indicates he may be ahead of schedule.

A PM 15 update per Patrick Mahomes IG. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/C2kA5q3Syu — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) March 25, 2026

What This Means for the Chiefs

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and center Creed Humphrey (52) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) run onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Obviously, this is not the end-all, be-all, but the fact that the three-time Super Bowl MVP is throwing and moving around with that much fluidity is an encouraging sign that a Week 1 return may be realistic. It has been three months since Mahomes suffered the serious knee injury, highlighting how fast he has progressed in the recovery process.

Now, the organization and Mahomes need to continue taking a careful approach with this entire situation and not push the envelope. This is a great sign, but it is much different when 300-pound defensive linemen are diving at your legs in live-game action.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore (95) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It is only March, so this is a great sign that even if Mahomes is not back on the field by the opening week, he appears on track to be ready by some point early in the season. It's been 100 days since his surgery, so to see him throwing the ball already is an amazing sign for their future success.

Long-Term Health Over Availability Right Away

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Patrick Mahomes watches the action from a suite during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Nonetheless, the Chiefs need to focus on the big picture with their franchise quarterback, who has uplifted an organization to dynastic heights ever since taking over as the starter in 2018.