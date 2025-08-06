OC Explains Why Mahomes Had 1 of Best Days Tuesday
Timing, as they say, is everything.
On a deep corner route on Tuesday, Patrick Mahomes literally threw Tyquan Thornton open. The quarterback threaded a pass through a microscopic window between Chamarri Conner and Bryan Cook, and Thornton was exactly where he was supposed to be, at the right time.
“I really felt like today was, as a group and in particular with Pat one of our better days,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Tuesday, “with those types of throws, some downfield stuff with the timing element.
“It wasn't one of those deals where you're scrambling, throwing the ball away and catching the ball off timing. These were all on timing throws and then guys were making great catches. So, I was really pleased with that.”
Here are four more takeaways from Nagy’s press conference following Tuesday’s practice.
1) Mahomes is already teaching receivers graduate-level courses.
Nagy on Mahomes: “We spend a lot of time in OTAs going back to the basics on a lot of stuff. We're graduating now, with these wide receivers, working on that timing and I think you're seeing a trust element with him with several guys.
“We'll get some people that stand out, get to show what they can do. But every year, we probably say the same thing with Pat. He creates his own edge, for him. He wants to be great, he wants to be the best, and he wants to be coached hard. So, that's what we try to do.”
2) Thornton solidifies his roster spot every day.
Nagy on Thornton: “I think there's a lot of trust building right now between him and Pat. He's a smart kid. He does a lot of things the right way. You can tell he's been in this league a little bit. And, he has that experience factor to help out these young guys, too.”
3) The Chiefs seem disappointed in Hollywood Brown’s prolonged absence.
Brown (ankle) missed a fifth consecutive practice on Tuesday. Nagy said this week is the time the Chiefs won’t get back – and timing routes are affected.
Nagy on Brown’s injury: “When he gets back, whenever that is, they've got to go full speed and get that down. I know he's doing everything he can to get back on track but that timing, man, is so critical. And, Hollywood knows that. So, what he’s got to do right now is do everything he can to get back on that field.”
4) Incumbent right tackle Jawaan Taylor appears to hold an advantage over free-agent Jaylon Moore, for now.
Nagy on the right-tackle competition:
- “Both true pros. I like what they're doing on tape. Again, Jawaan’s been here now for a few years, so the mental side of just hearing the cadences and kind of knowing the scheme is great. I love where he's at mentally right now.
- “And then he's a competitor. These guys like to compete. It's what they know all their life. So, for both of them to be able to be out there and just compete, I think they're handling it great.”
