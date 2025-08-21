Why Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes is Still QB1 in the NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs are being viewed a lot differently this season than they have for the last few seasons. Many people around the league believe that the Chiefs are not going to have the same success they have been having this season. The way they saw the Chiefs lose the Super Bowl last season has them viewing them like they are a team that many others will be able to beat this season.
For the most part the Chiefs are not listening to the outside noise, but they know what is being said. And they have been hearing it for the whole offseason. The Chiefs are ready to get this season started because they want to show up and be dominant. The Chiefs are going to have to show that they have fixed the problems that they had last season. But the Chiefs have proven that they have been able to make adjustments in the past.
One player that is getting a lot of heat is quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He is still the best quarterback in the National Football League. But many are saying otherwise. Mahomes is looking to lead his team back to the Super Bowl, and they are going for it all this season. It all starts with Mahomes, and he is looking to be way better than he was the last couple of seasons.
Patrick Mahomes QB1 in NFL
"These people want to knock off Patrick Mahomes has the best quarterback in the NFL," said Nick Wright on What's Wright?" "And they are doing it for one of three quarterbacks. Really, one of two, and mostly one, who has never once outplayed Mahomes in a big spot. The majority of quarterbacks' rankings lists right now have Josh Allen at No. 1."
"Which is hilarious and indefensible and it is not an allowable take. Until one time in a spot that matters. It is not a quarterback's win thing. He outplays Patrick, and in the last two years, one in his building, one in the Chiefs building, he has had the ball in his hands, and a chance to go do, and he could not get even 40 yards either time."
"Lamar can win every MVP from now until retirement, and until he wins a single big game, it is not allowed. And Joe Burrow had outplayed Patrick in a big spot, had a chance to really put a stake in the heart of the Chiefs through an interception in a conference championship game, and has not been back to the playoffs since."
