Insider Has Perfect Golf Analogy for Current AFC Arms Race
Whether Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or Joe Burrow are better quarterbacks than Patrick Mahomes is irrelevant. Those prolific signal-callers were simply born at the wrong time.
Jackson will be the first in that group to get his shot at the Chiefs this year, when Baltimore visits Kansas City in Week 4. Jackson is 1-5 against Mahomes, including a 2023 AFC title-game loss in Baltimore.
- “It's like being Phil Mickelson in the Tiger Woods era,” said insider Jeff Darlington earlier this month on Get Up, referring to Jackson and the Ravens. “Like, it's got to be exhausting for them because they've got to chase and catch Mahomes constantly.
- “And obviously, the Bills are a similar sentiment when it comes to them, and to a lesser degree, the Bengals. It's all about just getting to the postseason for their chance at the champ.”
Allen, Burrow have beaten Mahomes regularly
While Jackson has endured most of the bad luck against the Chiefs – he fell an Isaiah Likely toenail short of upsetting the defending Super Bowl champion in Arrowhead last season – Allen and Burrow have had success against Mahomes.
Allen is 4-1 in the regular season against Mahomes, including four consecutive wins. Postseason has been Buffalo’s impregnable obstacle. Mahomes is 4-0 in playoff games against Allen, including the 2024 AFC Championship Game. Each of Kansas City’s last three postseason wins over Buffalo has been by six points or less.
Last year, Allen handed 9-0 Kansas City its first loss of the season, a decisive 30-21 Bills victory that was key in the quarterback’s MVP candidacy.
It did not matter
“I remember being in Buffalo and watching them with all the respect they deserved,” Darlington added. “It was a great win when they beat the Chiefs at home, and everybody acted like this was their moment when it was a regular season.
“It didn't matter. It did not matter. And it's the same thing for the Ravens at this point. They need their chance at the champ in the postseason. And all due respect, everything they do in the regular season is nice, but they could go 17-0 and if they lose again in the postseason, none of it matters.”
Kansas City makes another mid-season trip to Highmark Stadium in Week 9. It’s a short week for the Chiefs, following a Monday night meeting with Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.
Before the Chiefs’ disappointing Super Bowl loss to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, Burrow and Tom Brady were the only quarterbacks to ever defeat Mahomes in the postseason.
With the Patriots, Brady beat Mahomes in the 2018 AFC title game, then crushed the Chiefs with the Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55. A year later, Burrow upset Kansas City at Arrowhead in the 2021 AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs’ quarterback is 17-4 in postseason starts.
And assuming the Chiefs don’t meet the Bengals in the postseason, Mahomes must be grateful that this year marks the first time since 2020 that Kansas City won’t play Cincinnati. Burrow has a winning record (3-2) against Mahomes, 2-1 in the regular season and 1-1 in the playoffs.
One-stop-shop news from the Chiefs is best with OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts on the AFC arms race by visiting our Facebook page (here).