The Narrative of 2025 for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was embarrassing enough for it to linger into the offseason and change the perception of the Chiefs heading into the new season. However, this offseason, the front office in Kansas City has worked tirelessly to ensure the franchise has a fighting chance at Super Bowl gold once again.
The Chiefs added several players to the roster, both through free agency and through the 2025 NFL Draft process. They even added several undrafted free agents who they believe have a chance to help out the franchise in one way, shape, or form.
With the final preseason game for the Chiefs just one day away, their sights are set on the regular season and how they can get out of the gates fast and furious. Yet doubts still hang over the head of the franchise, especially when it comes to the AFC West division's competition.
The AFC West is one of the most stacked divisions heading into the new season. Both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos were playoff teams last season, but it was the Chiefs that won the division title for the ninth year in a row. But with the Super Bowl loss, many believe the division will go to someone else.
Broncos Country?
On a recent episode of NFL on ESPN, former defensive back Louis Riddick was asked whether or not he believes that Bo Nix and the Broncos are going to dethrone Kansas City and win the West. The Broncos have a lot of hype this offseason, but one narrative continues to ring true.
- "I'm going to say not because I think Kansas City's gotten better. I think Kansas City did everything they possibly could, especially when you're talking about addressing the offensive line. Josh Simmons is that dude. If he stays healthy for 17 games, Josh Simmons will be an all-pro, or he'll be a Pro Bowler at the very least," Riddick said.
- "He'll protect Patrick. The running game is going to be stronger. The passing game is going to be legit. Patrick is motivated and defensively, they are young and they've got depth. I think they will win the West again."
To be the man, you have to beat the man, and until someone proves they can beat the man, the Chiefs are still the man.
