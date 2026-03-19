Ranking AFC West Rosters Post-Free Agency

Last season marked the first time since 2015 that the Kansas City Chiefs did not win the AFC West, as the Denver Broncos snapped the nine-year streak after finishing with a 14-3 record.

This offseason is monumental for the Chiefs if they want to reclaim the divisional throne , but it will be difficult to return to the top considering the circumstances. In addition to Patrick Mahomes coming off a torn ACL, Kansas City's roster will look drastically different in 2026.

Without revealing too much, let's analyze all four teams in the AFC West and assess where their rosters stand post-free agency. These rankings will change after the draft, but this list is based on how each team is currently constructed.

1. Denver Broncos

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Denver has yet to sign a free agent this offseason, but the front office orchestrated a monumental trade on Tuesday, sending a 2026 first-round pick (No. 30), a 2026 third-round pick (No. 94), and a 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 130) to the Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and a 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 111).

Although the Broncos have been dormant for the majority of the offseason, they arguably had the best roster in the division following the 2025 season, and acquiring the 27-year-old wideout solves the only question mark on their roster. Denver has the most complete defense, a great offensive line, and good enough weapons to surround Bo Nix.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh (left) talks with quarterback Justin Herbert (10) against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Injuries, specifically on the offensive line, completely derailed the Chargers' 2025 season. Tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater each suffered season-ending injuries, and quarterback Justin Herbert was sacked 54 times and took 106 hits last season.

Both of those players are expected to be fully healthy at the start of next season, and Los Angeles is returning most of its roster. Defense and interior offensive line are question marks heading into the draft, but the Chargers' roster is still one of the best in the conference.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

At this point, the Chiefs are clearly the third-best team in the division, given the number of departures the team has suffered this offseason. The secondary has been completely decimated in free agency, with Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and Joshua Williams signing elsewhere, and trading Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams.

The offensive line should still be considered a top-10 unit in the league, and running back Kenneth Walker III could be the most influential free agency acquisition in the league, but there are serious questions in the secondary, at wide receiver, and in the pass-rushing department.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Spending $281 million in contracts will surely improve the roster, and the Raiders are in a much better spot than they were a month ago. The Maxx Crosby trade saga still leaves a strange feeling in the building, as the front office may prefer to have two first-round picks to expedite the rebuilding phase. However, the 28-year-old pass rusher rejoins a strong front seven that has been assembled in a week, with Kwity Paye, Nakobe Dean, and Quay Walker joining the fray.

Adding center Tyler Linderbaum, who was the best offensive lineman available, provides a significant lift on the front line for Fernando Mendoza, but the rest of the protection will need to fill out as the offseason progresses. The Raiders' roster is still a work in progress, but this could be a playoff-adjacent team in 2026, depending on how things unfold in the AFC.