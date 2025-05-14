Big Storyline For Chiefs To Watch All Season Long
The Kansas City Chiefs will be home for Christmas, literally, as they host the Denver Broncos in the Week 17 matchup, as announced on Monday. Seeing that the game is so far into the future, a big storyline surrounds how each franchise has to take care of its business throughout the season.
Last year, the Chiefs won the AFC West division for the ninth consecutive year, as the Broncos finished in third. Regardless of where they stood, both franchises made an appearance in the NFL Playoffs. As the Chiefs marched to their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance, the Broncos got left in the dust.
Now, with an offseason to regroup and recover from the grueling season before, the Chiefs have to know that divisional games this year have become way more important than they have been in the past. With a growing division, with three teams looking to take the crown away from Kansas City, the AFC West is no longer a cake walk.
Should both the Chiefs and the Broncos have strong seasons up until the 17th week of the 2025 NFL campaign, Christmas could have a lot more riding on it than it did last season when the Chiefs took on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While the matchup on Christmas last year was between two teams atop their respective divisions, the outcome didn't immediately impact either franchise's divisional opponents. With this year being contested against the Broncos, the Chiefs could be in a heated race at the start of the season to try and get an upper hand over Denver, so Christmas isn't as stressful of a game.
No team likes to lose, especially on a well-celebrated holiday, but if either team is out of contention for the division at that point in the season, the game would likely not be as competitive. While a stress-free day at the job entices everyone, it would make for such a marketable game if the two had division implications on the line.
So, for Kansas City, its goal must be to continue to dominate as it has over the years, and the goal for Denver will be to keep up. That would make for a more interesting, and frankly, a more fun game to watch in December.
