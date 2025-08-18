WATCH: Monday Availability With Chiefs Tackle Josh Simmons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs rookie tackle Josh Simmons spoke in advance of his club’s workout back at team headquarters on Monday.
To view his comments, watch below.
Q: How do you feel after your first two preseason games, and does the NFL feel different now than what you were thinking a couple of weeks ago?
SIMMONS: “Yeah, for sure. It’s a great piece that you can take to practice every week and kind of build off of. I think it’s great for a rookie because you don’t know what the speed of the NFL is, like the preseason is still different from Week 1. So, if I could just take the little baby nuggets that I’m getting in the preseason and work on it for Week 1, we’ll be good.”
Q: Are there any specific things you want to work on and improve going forward?
SIMMONS: “Absolutely, I think just really right now, (with) me being as fresh as I am in here, I’m just working on everything. No matter if it’s like, something (like) athleticism, hand striking, (I) just work on everything.”
Q: How important is communication between the offensive line and Patrick Mahomes?
SIMMONS: “I’m doing more of my communication usually with Kingsley (Suamataia) or Creed (Humphrey) and stuff like that, but usually it’s vital. It’s like you need that. Without that, you won’t win any games or move any d-lineman if you can’t communicate cause then you’re not going in the right direction.”
