How Chiefs Should Utilize Veteran WR in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs still have several offensive weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to utilize going into the new season. One of those weapons comes in the form of veteran wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, as his role could be greater than it was last season.
Going into his third campaign donning a Chiefs uniform, Smith-Schuster has shown that he is a reliable target however he may be used in the offensive game plan. His first tenure in Kansas City was his best, as last season he wasn't the primary form of attack when he was on the field.
In 2022, Smith-Schuster played in 16 games for the Chiefs and recorded 78 receptions for 933 receiving yards. He was also able to haul in 47 first downs that season and score three touchdowns. Last season, however, in his return to the franchise, Smith-Schuster wasn't as much of a standout as he was in his first season.
In 14 games played last season, Smith-Schuster totaled just over 230 receiving yards in a mere 18 receptions, which is the second lowest amount to his name in his professional career. He received 11 first downs in the process as well and scored a pair of touchdowns.
With the timetable unknown surrounding the return of wide receiver Rashee Rice, Smith-Schuster could be the playmaker that shines in the beginning part of the season. A veteran in the locker room, perhaps he will have some more targets going into the 2025 campaign.
As we have seen in the past, Smith-Schuster has shown he can haul in over 1,000 receiving yards if he is targeted enough. He hasn't reached that milestone since his second year in the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While he most likely isn't going to reach triple digits on his reception totals, he should be the reliable option to go to when the Chiefs are in a do-or-die situation late in the game. Smith-Schuster is better than what we saw last season and needs to know he is viewed as an important part of this team.
If Smith-Schuster is in the market of 50 or more targets and receives more than his 18 last season, the Chiefs could see themselves get elevated into the Top 10 best offenses in the National Football League.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.