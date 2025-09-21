How Mahomes Flashed Prodigy Ways at Subway World Series
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – As they opened the 2000 World Series against the cross-town Yankees, the New York Mets’ outfielders were Timo Perez, Jay Payton, Benny Agbayani and … 5-year-old Patrick Mahomes II.
It was exactly 24 years and 11 months ago Sunday, when the Chiefs visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan). As the Mets took batting practice at historic Yankee Stadium -- the House that Ruth Built filled with all the pomp and circumstance of a Fall Classic Game 1 – the media’s attention slowly shifted from home plate to the outfield.
'My best memories'
A kid with an oversized No. 34 Mets jersey and a big glove – a little person with range and center-field skills like Joe DiMaggio, who roamed the same outfield six decades earlier. If not for the “Mahomes II” on the back of that baggy black shirt, no one would’ve known.
“It's in my best memories,” Mahomes said Wednesday, now a multiple NFL MVP with the Chiefs. “I think just my dad being on the Mets and playing in those National League Championship Series versus the Braves, or playing in the World Series versus the Yankees.”
“And that's when I can first start remembering stuff. And I don't know what the rules are. Back then, they just like had me out on the field. Like I was taking ground balls from like Derek Jeter, and then shagging fly balls.”
Surely the Major League Baseball attorneys didn’t like seeing their liability exposed by a 5-year-old kid. But really, they never had anything to worry about. They were looking at a future American icon.
“It was super cool,” Mahomes said. “And I had a lot of great experiences. And back at the time, the Mets were my favorite team because my dad had the most success there.”
His dad
The elder Mahomes, primarily a reliever and occasional starting pitcher over his 11-year big-league career, warmed up in the bullpen during that 2000 subway series by throwing BP to his son. The kid hit several home runs over the wall, forcing the FOX pregame-show talent to take cover.
While Mahomes and the Mets wound up losing that series four games to one, the memories remain to this day for the Chiefs’ quarterback. His dad made Major League mound appearances for six teams, but his days in the Big Apple were what his son cherishes most.
“And it's fun to be able to go to New York,” the quarterback said, “and it's such a great city, and play a football game there now.”
Now is Sunday for Mahomes and the Chiefs (0-2). They need a win arguably more than they ever have during Mahomes’ seven-plus seasons as the team’s field general.
Chiefs Kingdom, your best stop for breaking news and information is OnSI, always free and ready 24/7; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, share your prediction for Sunday’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).