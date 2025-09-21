Arrowhead Report

How Mahomes Flashed Prodigy Ways at Subway World Series

Future Kansas City Chiefs quarterback saw New York spotlight at early age.

Zak Gilbert

Oct 25, 2000; New York, NY, USA; Mets players looks dejected in dugout during 9th inning, from left: Todd Zeile, Benny Agbayani, Pat Mahomes, Mike Piazza. Mandatory Credit: Thomas E. Franklin/The Record-USA TODAY NETWORK
Oct 25, 2000; New York, NY, USA; Mets players looks dejected in dugout during 9th inning, from left: Todd Zeile, Benny Agbayani, Pat Mahomes, Mike Piazza. Mandatory Credit: Thomas E. Franklin/The Record-USA TODAY NETWORK / The Record-USA TODAY NETWORK
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – As they opened the 2000 World Series against the cross-town Yankees, the New York Mets’ outfielders were Timo Perez, Jay Payton, Benny Agbayani and … 5-year-old Patrick Mahomes II.

It was exactly 24 years and 11 months ago Sunday, when the Chiefs visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan). As the Mets took batting practice at historic Yankee Stadium -- the House that Ruth Built filled with all the pomp and circumstance of a Fall Classic Game 1 – the media’s attention slowly shifted from home plate to the outfield.

Oct 26, 2000; New York, NY, USA; Derek Jeter hits a slo home run in the sixth inning. Mandatory Credit: Thomas E. Franklin/The Record-USA TODAY NETWORK / The Record-USA TODAY NETWORK

'My best memories'

A kid with an oversized No. 34 Mets jersey and a big glove – a little person with range and center-field skills like Joe DiMaggio, who roamed the same outfield six decades earlier. If not for the “Mahomes II” on the back of that baggy black shirt, no one would’ve known.

“It's in my best memories,” Mahomes said Wednesday, now a multiple NFL MVP with the Chiefs. “I think just my dad being on the Mets and playing in those National League Championship Series versus the Braves, or playing in the World Series versus the Yankees.”

“And that's when I can first start remembering stuff. And I don't know what the rules are. Back then, they just like had me out on the field. Like I was taking ground balls from like Derek Jeter, and then shagging fly balls.”

Mets' Mike Bordick and Todd Zeile warm up before the 3rd game of the World Series against the Yankees at Shea Stadium in Flushing, NY Tuesday October 24, 2000. / Tanya Breen/Asbury Park Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Surely the Major League Baseball attorneys didn’t like seeing their liability exposed by a 5-year-old kid. But really, they never had anything to worry about. They were looking at a future American icon.

“It was super cool,” Mahomes said. “And I had a lot of great experiences. And back at the time, the Mets were my favorite team because my dad had the most success there.”

Apr 28, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs number 10 pick Patrick Mahomes II poses for a photo with his mother Randi and father Pat during the press conference at Stram Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

His dad

The elder Mahomes, primarily a reliever and occasional starting pitcher over his 11-year big-league career, warmed up in the bullpen during that 2000 subway series by throwing BP to his son. The kid hit several home runs over the wall, forcing the FOX pregame-show talent to take cover.

Pat Mahomes in Game 6 of the 1999 NLCS against the Braves. / H. Darr Beiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Mahomes and the Mets wound up losing that series four games to one, the memories remain to this day for the Chiefs’ quarterback. His dad made Major League mound appearances for six teams, but his days in the Big Apple were what his son cherishes most.

“And it's fun to be able to go to New York,” the quarterback said, “and it's such a great city, and play a football game there now.”

Now is Sunday for Mahomes and the Chiefs (0-2). They need a win arguably more than they ever have during Mahomes’ seven-plus seasons as the team’s field general.

