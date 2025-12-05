Where 2026 Market Value Stands for Five Chiefs Players

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a position this offseason where they will need to clear up some cap space. According to Spotrac.com, the Chiefs are $-31,143,816 in cap space for 2026, which is second-worst in the National Football League.

The dynasty had been thriving, but this season has brought struggles and negative cap space for the Chiefs . With several pending free agents, the team faces decisions that could lead some players to pursue opportunities elsewhere or to negotiate new contracts with the organization.

Spotrac.com has released a list of the top five players from the Chiefs, highlighting their market values. Below are the current market values of these five players, along with a recommendation on whether the Chiefs should consider retaining them for the upcoming season.

1. CB Trent McDuffie

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) runs on field for warm ups against the Baltimore Ravens prior to a game during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs do have the Chiefs under a fifth-year option for the 2026 campaign, which they exercised this offseason. Under that fifth-year option, McDuffie is set to make $13.6 million in 2026, which increases his pay considerably from the $4,460,029 cap hit he holds this year.

McDuffie's projected market value sits at four years worth $118.6 million, which averages out to earning $29.7 million a year. The homegrown cornerback has seen his stock increase this season as he's been a bright spot on the defensive side of the football. McDuffie is a player the Chiefs shouldn't want to lose.

2. S Bryan Cook

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Bryan Cook has stepped up this season in the absence of Justin Reid, as he sees his market value increase as well. The former second-round pick has been productive again, coming off the best season of his career in 2024.

According to Spotrac.com, Cook has a projected market value at four years worth $56.7 million, which averages out to $14.2 million a year. The Chiefs do have young safety Jaden Hicks, whom they could lean on in the future, as Cook will likely be on several teams' radar.

3. CB Jaylen Watson

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) takes the field prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The former seventh-round pick has come into his own this season. Already setting a new career-high in total tackles (51) and tying a career-high in passes defended with six, Watson could be a player the Chiefs keep around for the future, depending on the cost.

Luckily, Spotrac.com did the math and sees Watson having a projected market value sitting at three years worth $37.6 million, which averages out to $12.5 million a year. If the Chiefs' defense helps the fight to the playoffs, Watson would easily be considered for an extension, should they have the money.

4. RB Isiah Pacheco

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Another year filled with injuries has hit Isiah Pacheco hard, especially when it comes to where his market value sits for 2026. As a former seventh-round pick who showed glimpses of success early in his career, Pacheco might be a player the Chiefs are fine walking away from.

Currently, Pacheco holds a projected market value of one year, $4.6 million. Seeing that the Chiefs have running back troubles, the fan favorite might be on the chopping block, despite an affordable projection.

5. RB Kareem Hunt

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) reacts in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs brought Kareem Hunt back this season on a one-year deal, and seeing how he's been successful in short gains, the franchise could look elsewhere, taking into account his age as well.

Spotrac.com sees Hunt with a projected market value of one year $2 million. If the Chiefs don't plan to get a running back in free agency or in the 2026 NFL Draft, keeping Hunt in a supporting role doesn't seem too outlandish, but it might be a relationship that comes to an end.

