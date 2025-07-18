Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Ranked as No. 6 Player in the NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to bounce back from their disappointing end last year. The Chiefs know they have to fix something to get back to the big game next season and have a different result. The team will have extra motivation next season because of all the talks that have been happening all offseason long about the Chiefs taking a major step back next season.
Mahomes did not have the same success we are used to seeing him have with the offense since he took over as the starter in Kansas City. But will Mahomes get back to form in 2025, or will it be a back-to-back season with Mahomes taking a step back and not looking like his MVP form?
Now heading into the 2025 NFL season, Pro Football Network ranked Mahomes as the No. 6 overall player.
Patrick Mahomes delivered another strong season for the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 4,607 passing yards (including playoffs) and 31 passing touchdowns. The three-time Super Bowl champion is widely considered the best quarterback in the league today, and while his efficiency numbers haven’t been elite compared to some of his peers, the wins continue to pile up.
In 2024, Mahomes finished 26th in yards per pass attempt (6.9) while posting +0.09 EPA per dropback, a 67.5% completion rate, and a 93.5 passer rating. He played the majority of the season without Rashee Rice and was tasked with developing Xavier Worthy on the fly last season, obstacles that a lesser signal caller would have struggled to overcome.
Despite not posting his best statistical season, Mahomes’ value to Kansas City’s offense is undeniable. His poise, adaptability, and ability to deliver in high-pressure moments separate him from other top-tier quarterbacks and are why he is in the GOAT conversation.
"I think it is us just having fun again," said Patrick Mahomes. "It has always been fun playing on the Kansas City Chiefs, and that is what makes it special, and I feel like last year, I do not want to say there was pressure, but guys wanted to go out there and win every single week. Not for the fun of the game but just because they are supposed to."
