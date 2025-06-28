What Effects Will Another Down Year Have on Chiefs' Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to have a better season in 2025 than he did last season. Mahomes had an okay season in 2024, but it was not up to his standard.
Mahomes did not have the same success we are used to seeing him have with the offense since he took over as the starter in Kansas City. But will Mahomes get back to form in 2025, or will it be a back-to-back season with Mahomes taking a step back and not looking like his MVP form?
Even with having a bad season in 2024, Mahomes will enter the 2025 season as the best quarterback in the National Football League. There is no doubt that what we see from him when he takes the football field is nothing more than spectacular. Some of the things he has done throughout his career, he has never seen from other quarterbacks before.
At his worst, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to at least the AFC Championship game, with the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl. That is not even talking about the three Super Bowls he already has under his belt in Kansas City. But many believe that the team will take a step back next season and not even get to the big game in 2025. That will be a storyline to watch all season in 2025.
The Chiefs have done a good job of getting back to where they want to be from the previous season, and they look to do the same this offseason. But if Mahomes has another down year, will he still be the No. 1 quarterback in the NFL?
"Mahomes is incredibly accomplished and he is the best player in this sport," said NFL analyst Chris Canty on Unsportsmanlike. "We are one more average season by the numbers, by Mahomes, from having the conversation about who is the best quarterback in the NFL is. Not who has the best resume, but who is the best quarterback in the NFL currently is."
"The last two years, Patrick Mahomes has had 27 touchdowns, 26 touchdown passes. This past season, less than 4,000 yards passing. It was an average season by his standards. People do not want to talk about that because they are in the Super Bowl."
"But if the Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in a situation where they are not in the AFC Championship games and Mahomes has less than 30 touchdown passes and he has 15 to 20 turnovers, then it is going to become a question of who the best quarterback in the NFL is."
