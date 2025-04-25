Chiefs' Mahomes Says Receiving Group Can Be One of the Best
The Kansas City Chiefs look to improve their offense in the 2025 NFL season. After how they ended their season last year, it leaves a bad taste in everyone's mouth who had to go through that brutal Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are looking to regroup this offseason and get ready to win another Super Bowl next season.
The Chiefs will have to make some more moves before the season starts if they want to be serious contenders next season. The Chiefs cannot return and be the same team and expect to go back to the big game. The Chiefs have lost a lot of talent this offseason to free agency and have not filled all the missing holes they have on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
One are the Chiefs is looking to upgrade the wide receiver position. The Chiefs had trouble finding stability at that position all of last season. The only receiver that was consistent was rookie standout Xavier Worthy.
That is one position group the Chiefs did address well so far this offseason. But they can still go out and add to that. The receivers that will be back next season are Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquise Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Skyee Moore. Most of them have been the core over the last cuple of years but will look to have a massive comeback season in 2025.
The one thing the team will look to do that they have not done in recent years is bring in more competition at the receiver position. The Chiefs can still go out and even sign a free agent receiver that is a veteran and there are still a few in the market. The Chiefs can also go and trade for a receiver.
"That receiving room in general, all good friends and all want each other to have success and I think we can be one of the better receivers in this league, with the guys we have in it," said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
With the Chiefs creating competition that can give them an extra boost for the players not knowing if they will make the roster or not. Do not be surprised to see the Chiefs cut some veteran receivers before the season starts.
