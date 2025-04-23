Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Best 10th Overall Pick in History
Since the National Football League is finally in draft week, we go back in time and take a look at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and where he ranks in draft history.
Mahomes has been the best quarterback in the league since becoming the Chiefs' starting quarterback. He has started a dynasty in Kansas City and this might only be the start of what is to come for the three-time Super Bowl Champion and two-time MVP. Mahomes has had a great career but he is far from over.
The Chiefs took a chance on Mahomes back in the 2017 NFL Draft. When most teams did not even know about the kid out of Texas Tech, the Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid were putting a plan together to get the quarterback in the first round. That surprises many because no one had him going in the first round.
Coming out of Texas Tech, Mahomes was not a top quarterback prospect. Most saw him as a talent, but not an NFL quarterback. He did have a big arm, but teams did not like the risk-taking tactics he had during his college career. But all it took was one thing to take a chance on Mahomes, and that was the Chiefs and Reid.
The Chiefs not only took him in the first round of the 2017 draft, but they moved up to 10th overall to select him and make sure no other team had a chance to grab him. And since that day, many teams are still wondering how they missed out on him or how the Chiefs knew he was going to become the best quarterback in the NFL.
Bill Bender of The Sporting News ranked Mahomes has the best quarterback taken with the 10th overall pick in draft history.
Pick No. 10: Patrick Mahomes II, Kansas City Chiefs (2017)
Mahomes has accomplished so much in just five seasons. He's won two NFL MVP awards, won three Super Bowls and led Kansas City to seven straight AFC championship games. He's 89-23 as a starter for the Chiefs, and his flashy style is a hit with all generations.
When it is all said and done, for Mahomes, he might rank as the best draft pick ever. Mahomes will do his best to lead his team back to the Super Bowl and win in 2025.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.