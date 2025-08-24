Why Chiefs Must Still Be Involved In Super Bowl Talks
The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to take the field for the new National Football League season. That bad taste of losing the Super Bowl last season is still there, and it is going to stay there all this season. They want to get started because they know they are a better team this season and are ready to show it. It all starts with head coach Andy Reid and starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs are looking to show that they have fixed the things that hurt them last season. The Chiefs addressed many positions, but until they take the field and prove to other teams they are better, teams are going to come after their weakness. The Chiefs are going to have another interesting season, but they are ready for all the teams that are on their schedule. The Chiefs are looking to dominate this season.
In Kansas City, they have made it clear a long time ago that they only play to win Super Bowls. Anything other than that will be considered a failure. The Chiefs want more, and they are coming for more. They have looked good this preseason, and if that translates to the regular season, this is going to be a dangerous team this season. The Chiefs want to get back to dominating on the offensive side, and they will be better this season.
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated has the Chiefs as one of the teams that can win it all in 2025.
Kansas City Chiefs
Your belief in the Chiefs returning to—and winning—the Super Bowl depends on your confidence in first-round pick Josh Simmons developing fast enough in training camp to hold down the anchor tackle position, leaving the right side to a combination of Jaylon Moore and Jawaan Taylor.
Look, the Chiefs are never not going to be considered a Super Bowl contender as long as Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are around. I had expected a Patriots-style gap between Super Bowl wins for Kansas City as it builds up an offensive line and turns over its defense, but if receiver Rashee Rice, who was cresting toward elite territory before his injury last year, continues his ascent, that enhances the Chiefs’ outlook significantly.
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion on Khalen Saunders by visiting our Facebook page (here).