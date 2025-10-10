Arrowhead Report

Dr. Mahomes Has Simple Diagnosis for Returning Chiefs to Winning Ways

The Kansas City Chiefs are lacking a two-word remedy, according to the quarterback.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid with tight end Travis Kelce (87) before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Dynastic pains are a bit lionized by stand-alone television windows.

And when the Chiefs (2-3) host the Lions (4-1) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), they’ll again get somebody else’s best shot.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is unable to make a reception defended by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

An enigma in 2024 as analysts tried to decipher how the Chiefs were winning after playing so poorly on offense, Kansas City has managed to baffle them again. This year, few can put their fingers on how the Chiefs are losing despite playing so well on offense.

Winning plays

Patrick Mahomes can. The reason the Chiefs are losing close games they won last year is extremely simple: They’re not executing the 1-2 plays that lead to wins.

“We're just not making winning football plays in certain moments,” he said Wednesday.

“I feel like we've played better these last few weeks, but in this league, it's going to come down to one-score games. That's what Coach Reid preaches right when we start off training camp every single year, and it's about who executes at a higher level. And we haven't done that as a team throughout these first five-six weeks.”

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) can’t intercept a bobbled pass during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mahomes said his contribution in the latest stunning loss, Monday night at Jacksonville, was Devin Lloyd’s 99-yard interception return. Other than that, Mahomes was fantastic.

But he wasn’t alone. On defense, the Chiefs left two interceptions on the EverBank Stadium grass, one late in the first half when Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill collided, and another that set up Trevor Lawrence’s game-winning touchdown – Chamarri Conner’s pass interference wiping out a game-icing Bryan Cook interception.

Harrison Butker (kickoff out of bounds) and Jack Cochrane (two holding penalties) contributed, too. Winning any one or a combination of all those plays would’ve solidified an important early season win for the Chiefs.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) runs during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

“Yeah, I mean, obviously there's positives on how we've progressed as an offense, but like I said, I think more than anything, it's about making winning plays. And so, in years past, we might not have had so much success offensively, but we've made those winning plays whenever it's counted.”

The Chiefs won an NFL-record 17 straight one-score games from 2023 to the end of last season. They’re 0-3 in such games this year.

“That's this league right now,” Reid said Wednesday. “I mean, so much parity, and that's why I mentioned after the game the penalties, penalties and turnovers. So, you can't have those. Games are too close, too much competition, equal competition. So, you got to take care of business there. It’s my responsibility to make sure that's done.”

The last dynasty had early season pains, too

New England got it done before Kansas City moved into the penthouse as the NFL’s resident dynasty. Those Tom Brady Patriots won six of nine Super Bowls, captured 11 straight titles and played in 13 AFC championship games.

New England also stumbled out of the gates several times. In fact, in 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2018, the Patriots lost two of their first five games.

Sep 29, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali (91) hits New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) while passing during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 41-14. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs enter Week 6 without at least a share of the AFC West lead for only the second time in Patrick Mahomes’ starting career. That other season was 2021, when they also were 2-3, and also the last year they failed to qualify for a Super Bowl.

Winning plays is the Chiefs’ simple ticket to getting back to familiar territory. Mahomes wants to bear that yoke.

“Obviously, we want the offense to continue to progress,” Mahomes added, “but when we get these high-leverage, high, intense moments, we gotta execute at a higher level. And that starts with me, and it kind of feeds throughout the rest of the team.”

