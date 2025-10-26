5 Funniest Things Patrick Mahomes Has Said This Season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes has better dad jokes than Andy Reid. The future Hall of Famer has had some Hall of Fame one-liners this season, too.
Reid encourages players to show their personalities, and Mahomes leads the way. His verbal shenanigans in last week’s 31-0 win over the Raiders went viral, thanks to the NFL’s enhanced audio system. Including his thoughts on that trickery, here are the five funniest things he’s said since Week 1.
On how he verbally put the Raiders on their heels on the initial play of the second quarter last week, Kareem Hunt’s fourth-and-1 conversion (Oct. 19):
“I think it comes from all my State Farm commercials.
“I was like, ‘I’m going to use that as part of my acting to try and get the defense relaxed a little bit. At the end of the day, we still got to go get it, and the offensive line did a great job of driving off the ball and then Kareem in those situations is money.”
On his eye for talent, revisiting his limited offers as a high-school quarterback (Oct. 23):
“And looking back on it now, watching my tape, I'm like, ‘I would have offered me.’ But at the time, I knew nothing different.”
On Charlie Strong’s Texas staff failing to see his future as a quarterback, after inviting Mahomes to a recruiting day in Austin (Oct. 23):
“I went to walk with the quarterbacks, and they were like, ‘No, we’re actually bringing you here for the safeties.’ So that was kind of, at the time I did play safety, I had a lot of picks, so I understood.
“I understood that, but I knew that I didn't like tackling people, so then I knew that wasn't going to be for me.”
On Travis Kelce’s dream shake against Lions (Oct. 15):
“Did you say his shake, or shape? Oh, his shake. Okay, no, yeah, it's the Hakeem Alajuwon shake, yeah. No, he, he's still got it, man. He's got the vet moves, when you get up there a little older, he knows how to use the other guy’s athleticism against him. And I feel like I have a couple of those as well. Maybe not the shake yet. I'm going to have to learn that one from him.”
On trucking DBs while scrambling after turning 30 – and embracing dad-bod thoughts of VP/communications Brad Gee (Sept. 17):
“I think, just pick and choose. And I think more than anything, it's just knowing when to do it, when not to do it, protecting yourself, but still being a football player and a competitor. So, I think that that's it, more than anything … And then, Brad says Taco Bell, so that does it for me, too.”
Chiefs Kingdom, welcome to the No. 1 in-depth information source, absolutely free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts on QB1 by visiting our Facebook page (here).