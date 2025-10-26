Arrowhead Report

5 Funniest Things Patrick Mahomes Has Said This Season

Andy Reid encourages personalities to show, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback leads way.

Zak Gilbert

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks with CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks with CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes has better dad jokes than Andy Reid. The future Hall of Famer has had some Hall of Fame one-liners this season, too.

Reid encourages players to show their personalities, and Mahomes leads the way. His verbal shenanigans in last week’s 31-0 win over the Raiders went viral, thanks to the NFL’s enhanced audio system. Including his thoughts on that trickery, here are the five funniest things he’s said since Week 1.

andy reid, patrick mahome
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid after a play against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On how he verbally put the Raiders on their heels on the initial play of the second quarter last week, Kareem Hunt’s fourth-and-1 conversion (Oct. 19):

“I think it comes from all my State Farm commercials.

“I was like, ‘I’m going to use that as part of my acting to try and get the defense relaxed a little bit. At the end of the day, we still got to go get it, and the offensive line did a great job of driving off the ball and then Kareem in those situations is money.”

On his eye for talent, revisiting his limited offers as a high-school quarterback (Oct. 23):

“And looking back on it now, watching my tape, I'm like, ‘I would have offered me.’ But at the time, I knew nothing different.”

On Charlie Strong’s Texas staff failing to see his future as a quarterback, after inviting Mahomes to a recruiting day in Austin (Oct. 23):

“I went to walk with the quarterbacks, and they were like, ‘No, we’re actually bringing you here for the safeties.’ So that was kind of, at the time I did play safety, I had a lot of picks, so I understood.

“I understood that, but I knew that I didn't like tackling people, so then I knew that wasn't going to be for me.”

patrick mahome
Nov 29, 2014; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Patrick Mahomes (5) rushes against the Baylor Bears during the game at AT&T Stadium. The Bears defeated the Red Raiders 48-46. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Travis Kelce’s dream shake against Lions (Oct. 15):

“Did you say his shake, or shape? Oh, his shake. Okay, no, yeah, it's the Hakeem Alajuwon shake, yeah. No, he, he's still got it, man. He's got the vet moves, when you get up there a little older, he knows how to use the other guy’s athleticism against him. And I feel like I have a couple of those as well. Maybe not the shake yet. I'm going to have to learn that one from him.”

Hakeem Olajuwo
Unknown Date; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Houston Rockets center #34 HAKEEM OLAJUWON in action against JOHN SALLEY of the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena during the 1994-95 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Imagn Images (c) Copyright Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

On trucking DBs while scrambling after turning 30 – and embracing dad-bod thoughts of VP/communications Brad Gee (Sept. 17):

“I think, just pick and choose. And I think more than anything, it's just knowing when to do it, when not to do it, protecting yourself, but still being a football player and a competitor. So, I think that that's it, more than anything … And then, Brad says Taco Bell, so that does it for me, too.”

