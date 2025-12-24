Why There’s Belief in a Chiefs 2026 and Beyond Turnaround

The Kansas City Chiefs are missing the playoffs, are without their star quarterback for the remaining two games, and face a looming Travis Kelce retirement or return decision at season's end. Things are bound to look different in 2026, but is it a good different or a bad different?

Several believe that the glory days of the Chiefs' dynasty have come and gone, as their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX was the nail in the coffin. However, with head coach Andy Reid still in the equation, hope seems to be alive for a few more seasons.

Coach Reid isn't getting any younger, and that has to be something to consider when looking into the future. But according to Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright's conversation, where Cowherd presented the Chiefs as a team celebrating their Broadway hit, Wright believes there is still hope for this franchise to maintain success.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wright's Thoughts

"Worry is not the word I would use. If you are asking me, do I think it is likely they ever duplicate the last seven years? Because let's just be clear on what it was. That's as good of a seven-year stretch as any team has ever had in the history of football."

"Are they going to do that twice? Are they going to make seven straight conference championship games? Are they going to make five out of six Super Bowls, including three straight? I think the odds are no," Wright said on The Herd.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"I don't think they are likely to make five out of six Super Bowls again and be the favorite every year. But that is a very, very far bridge from they are done being a perennial Super Bowl favorite."

I think they will go into every season over the next I believe five to seven years with the best quarterback in the league and that being your starting point is the most important starting point. And so if you were to ask me, how many more Super Bowls do I think Patrick Mahomes plays in, I would probably say four."

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A lot would have to change for Mahomes and company to play in four more Super Bowls before his career is said and done, but for that to happen, a lot needs to change and it starts in 2026 . The past can no longer be replicated, and it's time for Mahomes and company to claw their way back to the top.

