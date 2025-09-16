Assessing the Chiefs' Panic Button
After Week 2, the Kansas City Chiefs woke up at 0-2. Is it time to start panicking about the Chiefs heading into Week 3? The Chiefs fell to the Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in a hard-fought game in Week 2 by a score of 20-17.
This game was back and forth and a defensive battle. But at the end of the day, the Eagles just made more good plays than the Chiefs and came out on top. Mahomes threw a costly red-zone interception, and that was the opening the Eagles needed.
Now, as the Chiefs get ready for another NFC East team, the New York Giants in Week 3, that game turns into a must-win for a team that has never been 0-2 in the Patrick Mahomes ERA. It is the first time he has had a three-game losing streak, dating back to last year's Super Bowl, for the first time in his career as well. The Chiefs continue to have the injury bug hit their team, and that is something that could not happen if they wanted to get back to the big game in 2025.
All eyes are going to be on the Chiefs this week. They can potentially get back their top wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, but nothing is certain just yet. There have been only a few teams that start 0-2 and make the playoffs in NFL history. The Chiefs have a challenging task at hand coming up, but that will take it a game at a time.
Panic Time for the Chiefs?
"I am fased by the Chiefs being 0-2," said Stephen A. Smith on First Take. They got Patrick Mahomes and those boys, and if Travis Kelce does not juggle that catch and ultimately get it intercepted, which led to a Jalen Hurts touchdown, the Chiefs may have won this game. But it was a hard-fought game. It was a close game ... They could have won this game, but it did not happen."
"The key for me was them making sure they did not get their butt kicked. That they went out there and competed, and they showed they learn from the compuppance we received and we have improved ourselves, and we will be better for it. Particularly as the season progresses.
