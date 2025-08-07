4 Chiefs Land in Top 10 Offensive Position Rankings
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the 2025 season, it's no surprise that they remain among the best teams in the NFL. With Patrick Mahomes at the helm, the Chiefs will always be in contention for a Super Bowl. They'll be looking to exact revenge on the league in 2025 following their Super Bowl loss back in February.
This time of year sparks debates about the best players in the league and 'who's better than who.' The Chiefs had three players listed in the top 10 of their respective defensive positions the other day. How about the other side of the ball? Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports ranked the top 10 NFL players at each offensive position for 2025, with four Chiefs making the list.
Patrick Mahomes (#1 QB)
This one was pretty obvious, as Mahomes will be amongst the top quarterbacks in the league for likely the rest of his career. There's been debate about who should take the top spot, with many listing Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, or Joe Burrow as candidates. Benjamin goes with Mahomes in this ranking.
"Even after the second Super Bowl shellacking of his career, the ever-acrobatic Mahomes remains a standard-setter for clutch play."
Travis Kelce (#5 TE)
Kelce has been a common name in these types of lists, but has fallen a few spots over the last couple of seasons. The 35-year-old celebrity put up 97 catches, 823 yards and three touchdowns last season.
"The future Hall of Famer finally looked sluggish at 35, but how can you argue with his resume? He's still Mahomes' best friend."
Creed Humphrey (#5 OL)
Benjamin grouped the entire offensive line in these rankings, making Humphrey's spot even more impressive. Humphrey allowed no sacks and committed just one penalty in over 1,000 offensive snaps in 2024 (708 pass block reps).
"He may not have the bursting personality of, say, Jason Kelce, but Humphrey is a rock-steady anchor for a title-contending front."
Trey Smith (#7 OL)
The $94 million man, Smith, has blossomed into one of the NFL's best guards. Smith is a prime example of the Chiefs' stellar scouting system, as they turned a sixth-round pick into a staple along their offensive line. Kansas City was wise to lock up their star guard before he hit the open market.
"Kansas City shipped Joe Thuney elsewhere just to free up money for Smith, who's missed just one game in his first four years."
