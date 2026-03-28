Stunning Lack of Supporting Cast Underscores Mahomes' Value to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes’ Instagram post on Wednesday, showing him throwing on a seven-step drop exactly 100 days post-surgery, was stunning.

What’s also stunning as the Chiefs finalize their draft board is what Mahomes has accomplished despite a dearth of team support over his NFL career. Brett Veach and the Chiefs have nine selections to improve that supporting cast next month.

“Well, I think certainly we want to get more explosive in the running game,” Veach said at the scouting combine, asked how he can best help Mahomes coming off surgery to repair his ACL and LCL. “And we've invested in that interior, in Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey. I mean, two of the best in the league.

“And really taking advantage of those interior three to kind of impose your will on an opposing team's defense. But in the running game, it takes a lot of pressure off everybody. So, I think if we can be more explosive and more effective in the running game, I think obviously we take a lot of pressure off Pat, especially coming back early in the season with the injury.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Zero 1,000-yard rushers

Most know that Mahomes has never played with a running back who rushed for 1,000 yards in a season. The Chiefs just gave Kenneth Walker 28.7 million guaranteed reasons to change that trend.

Tom Brady had five of them: Antowain Smith (2001), Corey Dillon (2004), BenJarvus Green-Ellis (2010), Stevan Ridley (2012) and LeGerrette Blount (2016). Over Brady’s 21 full seasons as a starting quarterback, he averaged a 1,000-yard rusher once every 4.2 years.

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) with wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) and running back LeGarrette Blount (29) against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mahomes over his eight years as a starter has zero. As a result, since the beginning of the 2018 season, Mahomes leads the Chiefs with 2,655 rushing yards, followed by Isiah Pacheco (2,537), Kareem Hunt (2,163) and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (1,858).

Zero 1,000-yard receivers since 2021

Incredibly, Mahomes has had only one 1,000-yard wide receiver: Tyreek Hill (2018, 2020-21). Obviously, he’s had Travis Kelce, but Kelce is a tight end.

Since the Chiefs traded Hill the Dolphins, the Chiefs and Packers are the only NFL teams without a wide receiver reaching 1,000 yards. Green Bay's last 1,000-yard wide receiver was Davante Adams in 2021. Adams is now on his third team since that season.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10), makes a catch on third and fifteen, for a critical first down against the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Feb. 2, 2020. [BILL INGRAM/The Palm Beach Post] | Bill Ingram / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over those eight years as a starter, Mahomes has seen just one wide receiver reach 1,000 yards.

Let that sink in for a painful second.

One.

Brady had seven of them: Troy Brown (2001), Randy Moss (2007, 2009), Wes Welker (2007, 2011-12), Bradin Cooks (2017), Julian Edelman (2013, 2016, 2019), Mike Evans (2020-22) and Chris Godwin (2021-22) – 15 individual seasons.

Dec. 27, 2009; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss (81) hugs quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Brady threw him a touchdown pass during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Brady, who also had Rob Gronkowski, averaged a 1,000-yard effort from a wide receiver once every 1.4 seasons during 21 years as an NFL starter.

On defense and special teams

And talk about supporting cast, Brady had 11 seasons with a defense that finished among the top six in the league. Mahomes has had one.

On special teams, Brady had 11 seasons in which his team finished among the six best in average starting field position. Mahomes has had one.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) escapes a tackle attempt by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023 | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, strap in for this one...

And the most mind-blowing number of all, including postseason, Mahomes’ career winning percentage is .762 (112-35-0).

Brady finished at .751 (286-95-0).