The Most Iconic Pre-Wedding Photo of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift You’ll See This NFL Offseason

Spring is in the air this NFL offseason—and so are wedding bells, with America’s beloved royal couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce expected to tie the knot sometime this year. By the time Kelce suits up for his 14th season with the Chiefs, he’ll likely be chasing a different ring in what’s probably his swan song in Kansas City.

Swift and Kelce pulled up to the iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A. on Thursday night in one of their first public outings since the Chiefs got eliminated from the playoffs last year, and they looked every bit the part of the NFL’s most famous power couple.

At one point, the two were seen dancing to Raye’s live performance of “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” and the context of the song wasn’t lost on Swift, who announced her engagement to Kelce last August.

Here’s a screengrab of Swift flashing Kelce with her ring-less left hand, a photo that will likely live on forever in their relationship lore:

🚨| Taylor Swift singing and dancing along to RAYE's "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" next to her soon-to-be husband at the 2026 #iHeartAwards!



pic.twitter.com/x9jo0Rbrkq — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) March 27, 2026

So iconic. And a sure-fire way to make you feel more single.

Here’s a brief rundown of all of Swift’s viral moments from the night.

Alysa Liu returns the favor for Taylor Swift at iHeartRadio Music Awards

As Kelce, ever the supportive golden retriever boyfriend, cheered on from the sidelines, Swift took home a total of seven awards including Pop Album of the Year for The Life of a Showgirl and Artist of the Year. The latter award was presented by none other than U.S. figure skating star Alysa Liu, who called Swift the “GOAT of music” in her introduction:

“She lent her voice and music by narrating a video introducing me and the other ‘Blade Angels.’ I gotta say, I think that’s why we won,” Liu said.

Last month during the Milan Cortina Olympics, Swift narrated one of the coolest hype videos ever for the “Blade Angels,” the U.S. women’s figure skating trio that consisted of Liu, Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito. The U.S. women clinched gold in the team event while the 20-year-old Liu also took home an individual Olympic gold medal, ending a 24-year drought for American female figure skaters.

Taylor Swift’s sweet shout-out to Travis Kelce during her acceptance speech

Swift couldn’t let the night pass without acknowledging her fiancé and blew Kelce a figurative kiss during her acceptance speech for Best Pop Album.

“‘The Life of a Showgirl’ was really inspired by the energy that I felt like looking into crowds and seeing you guys every single night,” Swift said. “This album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that's the way that I get to feel every single day of my life because of my fiancé, who's here tonight.”

Taylor Swift thanks Travis Kelce as she accepts the award for Best Pop Album at the #iHeartAwards2026:



"['Life of a Showgirl'] probably feels very happy, confident and free, because that’s the way I get to feel every single day of my life because of my fiancé."



(via FOX) pic.twitter.com/wbc5NOSrV1 — Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2026

Inspiration would appear to be a two-way road for Swift and Kelce. The Chiefs star recently spoke fondly of Swift and her influence on his decision to return to football for one more ride:

“Of course that’s motivating. That’s motivating for anybody to see, let alone my fiancée, knowing that I’m going through something where I’m trying to figure out exactly what the future holds for me,” Kelce told Pat McAfee earlier this month of Swift’s exceptionally long musical career. “Something that definitely motivates me to say, ‘You know what, I’m not done, either.’ I’ve still got some ideas in the back of my mind and still go some juice left to play this game.”

If Kelce was in search of any extra motivation to chase a Super Bowl this fall, he needs to look no further than his soon-to-be wife, who also dropped this banger of a line during the awards ceremony: “I am a firm believer that anything you feed your mind, it will internalize. Anything you feed the internet, it will attempt to kill.” Tayvoodoo has never been more real, and the Chiefs could certainly use some of it after one of their worst seasons in recent history. The NFL has been appropriately warned.

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