Why 2.5 Seconds Means Everything for Chiefs, Mahomes
Chuck E. Cheese got arrested in full uniform earlier this month in Tallahassee, Fla., so sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction. And, yes, the Chiefs in 2025 could be a lot better than last year -- and still win fewer games. Patrick Mahomes cares about winning only one game in particular.
Andy Reid described this week what goes through his mind when he sees Mahomes complete an unbelievable pass, which unbelievably with Mahomes, has become routine.
“You're going to do something like this, which is like, he's in the moment, or he's just so focused on what's going on, it doesn't kick in sometimes,” Reid explained. “I tell the coaches this all the time: You never, never take that for granted.
“So, appreciate every one of those throws he makes, because you don't get that very often in a career, and as a coach. Absolutely, there are times I go, ‘Whoa, that was pretty good right there.’”
Mahomes is 17-4 in the postseason. In the playoffs against Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, Mahomes is a combined 5-0, including four wins over the Bills. His only postseason losses have come against:
- Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the 2021 AFC Championship;
- Tom Brady in the 2018 AFC Championship;
- And the two Super Bowl losses – to Brady in 2020 and Jalen Hurts last season.
“Every single year we come up here and we say, ‘Man, this is the most vulnerable the Kansas City Chiefs have ever been,’” said former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas Thursday on First Take. “And then every single year they end up in the Super Bowl. “So, I don't care how hard the AFC as a conference is. See, when things happen over and over again, especially like they do for the Kansas City Chiefs, it's not by mistake.”
Mistakes from Mahomes are few and far between, but they do happen. Since he became a full-time starter in 2018, Mahomes has thrown interceptions on 1.8 percent of his attempts, seventh in the league over that period. Aaron Rodgers (1.1), Jacoby Brissett (1.4), Justin Herbert (1.5), and Russell Wilson (1.7) have better percentages among active quarterbacks.
Why 2.5 seconds matters
His mistakes are especially rare under two conditions, according to ESPN analyst Kevin Clark.
“Last year, Mahomes was at his best, truly, when he was either getting rid of the ball really quickly or he's holding onto the ball and making magic happen,” Clark said Thursday. “His first two years as a starter, he was by far the best quarterback in the NFL when he held onto the ball for 2.5 seconds.”
That’s because, from 2018-19, Travis Kelce routinely found holes in the zone to consistently create explosive passes. Tyreek Hill routinely decapitated defenses as Mahomes showed off his arm. That’s also a major factor why the Chiefs finished last season 15th in scoring offense (22.6 points per game) and 16th in total offense (327.6 yards per game).
“He wasn't even in the top 20 last year when he held onto the ball for 2.5 seconds,” Clark said. “He's not creating that level of magic right now. Do I believe he will again? Of course, he will.”
Breaking news from Chiefs camp is best served with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, discuss the Chiefs' quest to return to explosiveness by visiting our Facebook page (here).