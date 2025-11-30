Here’s Positive Spin on Chiefs’ One-Score Losses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs’ 1-6 mark in one-score games represents one of their most frustrating aspects of the season so far.

So far.

That season isn’t over just yet. And if Kansas City can stem the tide, there’s plenty of hope. That’s because teams with six-or-more such losses are prevalent in the playoffs every year. But the Chiefs are without question at the very end of their rope.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

“The guys,” Andy Reid said after Thursday’s 31-28 loss at Dallas, “they understand we've got to clean up a few things, and we've got to do better as coaches. We have to do better as players. And so, you go back to the drawing board, and you keep working is what you do.

“We're close here. Too many opportunities that we gave away, and you can't do that with two good teams playing each other. Can't have those things.”

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis (43) runs past Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner (27) for a touchdown during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

No more losses, of any amount

The thing the Chiefs can’t have is another loss, whether by one score or seven scores. But if they can win out, history provides hope for the 6-6 Chiefs.

In each of the last three seasons, at least one such team has advanced to the postseason. Last year, it was Bo Nix and the Broncos were an AFC wild card after finishing 2-6 in games decided by eight points or less.

Dec 10, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The year before, 2023, Buffalo won the AFC East and all six of its losses were by one score or less. The Bills that year were 6-6 in those close games, including a 20-17 triumph at Kansas City in Week 14.

And in 2022, not one but two clubs made the playoffs with at least six one-score setbacks. In the AFC, Jacksonville lost each of its first six games by eight points or less but finished 4-6 in that category and won the division.

Then, in the playoffs, the Jags posted a memorable one-score win over the Chargers, 31-30, before bowing out at Arrowhead Stadium against the Chiefs, 27-20.

Also that season, the Seattle Seahawks were 4-6 in one-score contests and earned an NFC wild-card berth.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a two-point conversion between Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (69) and defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko (96) during the fourth quarter of an NFL first round playoff football matchup Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Los Angeles Chargers on a field goal 31-30. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chiefs had five of them when they won Super Bowl

And as recently as 2023, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl with five losses in one-score games. The Chiefs of 2025, however, can’t afford any more missed opportunities.

“Just like all the losses we’ve had this year,” Patrick Mahomes said after the Dallas loss, “getting the ball two times, kind of midfield in the start of the second half, and then not coming through and getting points at all. That's stuff that you can't do against good football teams, and we did that tonight.”

