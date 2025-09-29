Mahomes Annexes 3 More Historical Accomplishments in Sunday’s Win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes got one of his weapons back on Sunday, and didn’t waste any time. He went right to Xavier Worthy on the Chiefs’ first snap from scrimmage in Sunday’s 37-20 win over Baltimore.
“I think you saw that he's not just like this fast receiver that can run down the field,” Mahomes said after the game. “He's gained weight, and he's kept his speed. And he showed that he can be a guy that can do everything.”
Relying heavily on Worthy, Mahomes authored his best game in nearly two years. He passed for 270 yards and four touchdowns – to four different targets – and finished with a 124.8 passer rating.
With his first four-touchdown game since Oct. 22, 2023, against the Chargers, Mahomes also authored a few more NFL records on Sunday.
Synonymous with wins
Sunday marked win No. 108 in his career as a starting quarterback, including postseason. No player in league history has had more over his first nine seasons. Russell Wilson (107) held the mark entering this year.
Mahomes is now 107-29-0 (.787) as a starter, including playoffs.
Fastest to 250
Mahomes’ final touchdown pass on Sunday – a 15-yard strike to Hollywood Brown on fourth-and-1 early in the final period – marked touchdown pass No. 252 in the quarterback’s regular-season career.
Mahomes reached the 250 milestone in his 116th NFL game, five games faster than any player in league annals. Aaron Rodgers (121 games) held the prior record.
“Phenomenal,” head coach Andy Reid told reporters after the game, with regard to Mahomes’ latest record. “Yeah, it's phenomenal. That's incredible. Whatever you write good about him, he deserves, let me tell ya. That joker is unbelievable. You can give him everything.”
Mahomes became the fourth player ever to reach 250 regular-season touchdown passes in his first nine seasons, joining Peyton Manning (275), Dan Marino (266) and Wilson (267).
Only Marino remains
Mahomes now owns 43 career games with at least three touchdown passes. On Sunday, he snapped a tie with Manning (42 games) for the second-most by a player in his first nine seasons. Only Marino (46 games) had more through his first nine NFL campaigns.
