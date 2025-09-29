Arrowhead Report

Mahomes Annexes 3 More Historical Accomplishments in Sunday’s Win

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback surpassed Aaron Rodgers in this category.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes got one of his weapons back on Sunday, and didn’t waste any time. He went right to Xavier Worthy on the Chiefs’ first snap from scrimmage in Sunday’s 37-20 win over Baltimore.

“I think you saw that he's not just like this fast receiver that can run down the field,” Mahomes said after the game. “He's gained weight, and he's kept his speed. And he showed that he can be a guy that can do everything.”

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs after making a catch as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) defends during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Relying heavily on Worthy, Mahomes authored his best game in nearly two years. He passed for 270 yards and four touchdowns – to four different targets – and finished with a 124.8 passer rating.

With his first four-touchdown game since Oct. 22, 2023, against the Chargers, Mahomes also authored a few more NFL records on Sunday.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Synonymous with wins

Sunday marked win No. 108 in his career as a starting quarterback, including postseason. No player in league history has had more over his first nine seasons. Russell Wilson (107) held the mark entering this year.

Mahomes is now 107-29-0 (.787) as a starter, including playoffs.

Fastest to 250

Mahomes’ final touchdown pass on Sunday – a 15-yard strike to Hollywood Brown on fourth-and-1 early in the final period – marked touchdown pass No. 252 in the quarterback’s regular-season career.

Mahomes reached the 250 milestone in his 116th NFL game, five games faster than any player in league annals. Aaron Rodgers (121 games) held the prior record.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks for an open receiver in the first half during the Green Bay Packers - Philadelphia Eagles NFL football game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Wisconsin, Sunday, November 26, 2014. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel photo by Rick Wood/RWOOD@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM / Rick Wood via Imagn Content Services, LLC

“Phenomenal,” head coach Andy Reid told reporters after the game, with regard to Mahomes’ latest record. “Yeah, it's phenomenal. That's incredible. Whatever you write good about him, he deserves, let me tell ya. That joker is unbelievable. You can give him everything.”

Mahomes became the fourth player ever to reach 250 regular-season touchdown passes in his first nine seasons, joining Peyton Manning (275), Dan Marino (266) and Wilson (267).

Peyton Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time NFL MVP, 2-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year and holds several major NFL passing records / Jack Gruber, USA TODAY, USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Only Marino remains

Mahomes now owns 43 career games with at least three touchdown passes. On Sunday, he snapped a tie with Manning (42 games) for the second-most by a player in his first nine seasons. Only Marino (46 games) had more through his first nine NFL campaigns.

