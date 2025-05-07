Former Chiefs WR Respects Mahomes in Top 5 Ranking
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has quickly climbed the ranks as a top quarterback playing football today. Since truly getting the reins of the Chiefs' offense in 2018, Mahomes has looked impressive each season, continuously getting the franchise back into the playoffs.
Over the years, Mahomes has thrown the football to several players: Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Demarcus Robinson, Xavier Worthy, and plenty more. But one wide receiver that meshed very well with Mahomes is current Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill.
Hill was drafted by the Kansas City franchise in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The former fifth-round draft pick quickly changed the way he was perceived in the NFL by collecting several strong starts to his professional career.
Mahomes and Hill were teammates from 2017 to 2021, when Hill signed his deal in Miami. With rumors continuing to spiral surrounding Hill's destination this upcoming season, he reflected on the best quarterbacks in the game, one of which was his former quarterback in Kansas City.
"You said, can I rank my Top 5 quarterbacks, uh, Lamar (Jackson), Josh (Allen), Pat obviously; this is no order by the way. Baker Mayfield and Joe B, Joe Shiesty," Hill said.
What stood out about his rankings to fans is that he didn't include the Dolphins' current quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, whom the former Chiefs wide receiver has played with since landing in Miami in 2022. Regardless, even years after not playing with Mahomes, Hill still sees him as one of the best in the game today.
In 91 games with Kansas City, Hill recorded 6,630 receiving yards in 479 receptions. And in 50 games with the Dolphins, Hill has recorded 4,468 receiving yards in 319 receptions, averaging 1,519 receiving yards per 17 games.
As the debates have gone over the last few years, Mahomes could be quickly entering the conversation with Tom Brady as being remembered as the greatest of all time. While Mahomes still has a ton of football left to play, should he be able to stay as consistent as he has been, the conversation could be a difficult one down the road.
