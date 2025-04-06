Why Chiefs Shouldn’t Reunite with Tyreek Hill
The Kansas City Chiefs as a franchise have grown ever since the dynasty began after their first Super Bowl win since 1970. From the leadership to talent on the field, the franchise has needed it all to move in the right direction, like a well oiled machine.
But if the world of football, nothing lasts forever. While the Kansas City Super Bowl window is still very much open, the Chiefs have adjusted to missing pieces each season. One of those missing pieces in question was former wide receiver Tyreek Hill, now of the Miami Dolphins.
Hill, originally drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, had a strong campaign donning the Chiefs uniform from 2016 to 2021. In his tenure with Kansas City, Hill was a part of ending the franchise's Super Bowl drought, as he was a member of the 2020 Super Bowl winning roster.
Along with his Super Bowl ring, Hill brought in six of his eight pro bowl nods as a member of the Chiefs, but ever since his departure to Miami, the franchise hasn't lost a beat. While the rumors continue to spiral surrounding the fate of Hill going into the 2025 season, the Chiefs shouldn't be included in that scenario.
As Hill is going into his age 31 season, the Chiefs would be smart to stick with the current wide receiving crew they have on the roster already. With Rashee Rice set to return after missing time due to injury last season, as well as a reunion with Hollywood Brown, Kansas City does not need to add Hill back to the roster.
While the franchise would likely love to add a player with a successful track record such as Hill, the youth in the wide receiving room gives the current Chief players time to build themselves up to the same status that Hill has. Not to mention that the Dolphins and Hill agreed to an extension that goes to the 2026 season, with voids, per Spotrac.com.
The Chiefs have proven over the years that even when replacing pieces to the machine, they are still exactly that, a well-oiled, winning team.
