Chiefs' Mahomes Lands High Honor Over the Weekend
The story of Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes started way before he was ever wearing a Chiefs uniform. As like every athlete, Mahomes took the time to hone his football skills that got him to where he is today, as it all started in high school.
Mahomes was a graduate of Whitehouse High, the school where he played several sports. Mahomes came into his own within the game of football, and it all started when he played for the school. Not only did he play, but he exceeded several expectations that eventually turned him into a 3-star prospect coming out of high school.
This weekend, Mahomes was inducted into the Texas High School Hall of Fame. Collecting over 8,000 passing yards and 90 touchdowns for the school, it is easy to see why Mahomes received such a high honor from his alma mater.
The Chiefs quarterback continued to impress long after his days playing at Whitehouse High, as he then took his talents to Texas Tech. As we all know, the rest is history after that, as Kansas City made him their first-round selection with the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Additionally, during the ceremony, Mahomes announced an exciting endeavor moving forward surrounding "Team Mahomes".
"Whitehouse, Texas, is where it all began. It’s an honor to be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. As a part of this recognition, I’m proud to announce that @adidasfballus and I are signing 15 high schools to Team Mahomes that will represent my Gladiator logo on uniform, starting with Whitehouse High School. This is just the beginning," Mahomes wrote on his Instagram.
When you have a talented player such as Mahomes, it become real easy to want to partner with him. Not only does the Chiefs quarterback have a heart to want to see other youth football programs succeed, he believes in the projects he signs on to.
Going into the 2025 campaign, Mahomes' ninth, he and the rest of Kansas City's franchise will look to secure its tenth straight AFC West division title, as well as march its way back to the NFL Playoffs.
